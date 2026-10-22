Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Real Madrid: Dani Olmo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia latest

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Real Madrid on Sunday.

The Catalan giants have posted nine straight wins in Spain's top flight, which has left them top of the La Liga table on 27 points, six points ahead of third-placed Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of El Clasico.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: Unknown

Olmo has been ruled out for approximately the next four weeks with the adductor injury that he suffered in Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Roony Bardghji

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the summer transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.

Andreas Christensen

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Alaves)

Christensen remains unavailable for selection due to a thigh injury, but the defender could potentially return to the squad before the end of the month.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Real Madrid)

Kounde requires a medical assessment ahead of this match, as he was absent against PSG in the Champions League due to an ankle injury.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Garcia is facing approximately the next four weeks on the sidelines due to a thigh injury.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match.