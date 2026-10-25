Preview: Sassuolo vs Lazio - prediction, team news, lineups

Lazio will look to extend their stunning start to the season on Tuesday evening, when they visit an ailing Sassuolo side in Serie A.

The Biancocelesti are unbeaten in their first eight league games for the first time since the 1999-00 campaign, which they memorably ended by lifting the Scudetto.

Match preview

With the Serie A summit up for grabs, Lazio went top of the pile on Saturday night, moving above defending champions Inter Milan with yet another home win.

After the record-breaking Biancocelesti had beaten Juventus 3-0 in Turin, they conquered lowly Parma in Rome, with a 2-1 victory taking them onto 22 points from eight games.

Almost everything is going right at both ends of the pitch: Gennaro Gattuso’s side have scored at least twice in each of the last six, while only Inter have hit the woodwork more often.

Furthermore, they are the only team yet to concede a first-half goal across all of Europe's top five leagues, and they boast the best defensive record in Italy’s top flight.

Before heading to Reggio-Emilia, the last time Lazio failed to win on the road was May’s Derby della Capitale defeat to Roma - and they have won four of their last six Serie A meetings with Sassuolo.

© Imago / IPA Sport

If that were not enough to dishearten the Neroverdi, taking just one point from their last four matches may not help.

Following a 4-2 defeat to newly promoted Frosinone and Saturday’s 2-0 reverse in Como, Sassuolo have slipped closer to the drop zone, with only eight points on the board so far.

While few teams can deal with Como’s fluent football, the visitors attempted a mere seven shots at Stadio Sinigaglia, none of which found the target.

Sassuolo have also failed to keep a clean sheet in Serie A, so aside from a Coppa Italia run - they will meet Juventus for a last-16 tie in December - Alberto Aquilani's reign has been a little below par.

Since taking charge, he has yet to register an away win - and the Neroverdi’s winless streak on the road dates back 11 games overall - but Aquilani’s side are still undefeated at home.

Sassuolo Serie A form:

Sassuolo form (all competitions):

Lazio Serie A form:

Lazio form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Lazio were already missing Albert Gudmundsson with a dislocated shoulder, before fellow forward Andrea Pinamonti - signed from Sassuolo this summer - was ruled out of Saturday’s game by a fever.

It remains to be seen if either will be ready to play at the Mapei Stadium, while Adam Marusic and Nicolo Rovella could also miss out.

After scoring the opener against Parma, and ending a 13-game goal drought in Serie A, Kenneth Taylor should join former Sassuolo star Davide Frattesi in midfield.

Meanwhile, the hosts will inevitably turn to Domenico Berardi for inspiration: the Neroverdi’s main man has notched 132 top-flight goals since 2013.

Sebastiano Esposito and Kieron Bowie must continue to fight for selection up front, while goalkeeper Arijanet Muric will hope to regain his place from Stefano Turati, after a third major error of the season saw him benched at the weekend.

Once again, Ismael Kone, Jay Idzes, Daniel Boloca and Belgian defender Fedde Leysen are all sidelined by injury; veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic should be available, despite being withdrawn early against Como due to fatigue.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Turati; Cinquegrano, Caleta-Car, Odenthal, Doig; Lipani, Matic, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Esposito, Lauriente

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Mandas; Floriani Mussolini, Sutalo, Doekhi, Tavares; Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni

We say: Sassuolo 2-2 Lazio

While they are not in good form, Sassuolo have a reputation for upsetting Italy's top teams, and they are generally tough to beat on home turf.

So, Lazio's unexpected success streak may come to an end - but their undefeated run will roll on.

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