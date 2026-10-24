Arsenal vs. Everton: Why Jack Grealish and Jarrad Branthwaite are missing from Premier League clash

Everton have explained why Jack Grealish and Jarrad Branthwaite are missing from the matchday squad to face Arsenal in Saturday's Premier League clash.

Following earlier rumours that the pair were absent from the Toffees' ranks, neither Grealish nor Branthwaite were seen in the official Everton lineup or bench when the team news was released 75 minutes before kickoff.

Branthwaite was not seen in a training video on Thursday, although David Moyes was enigmatic when asked about any potential injuries in his pre-game press conference.

However, Everton have now revealed that Branthwaite is unavailable due to concussion protocol, while Grealish has been forced to miss the trip owing to an illness.

The Toffees announced both players' diagnoses on their official X account, with Branthwaite seemingly still feeling the effects of his collision with Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez last weekend.

Martinez was stretchered off the Hill Dickinson Stadium field in that 2-0 win for the Blues and was swiftly admitted to hospital, where he has since undergone surgery for a broken jaw.

Arsenal vs. Everton: Jack Grealish, Jarrad Branthwaite absences explained

© Imago / Sportimage

The ex-Arsenal goalkeeper came off far worse than Branthwaite, who was able to complete the full 90 minutes, but the England defender appears to have suffered some damage from the incident.

Branthwaite could also therefore be at risk of missing Everton's EFL Cup fourth-round clash with Newcastle United on October 29, but he should return for the subsequent Premier League game away to the Magpies on November 2.

Branthwaite played every minute of Everton's first seven Premier League games of the season, helping Moyes's side go unbeaten in their first six games and keep three clean sheets against Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town.

With Branthwaite absent, Jake O'Brien has been restored to the backline alongside James Tarkowski, with Michael Keane among the substitutes for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Grealish had started each of Everton's last three Premier League fixtures against Ipswich, Hull City and Chelsea, after making three consecutive substitute appearances following his second loan move from Manchester City.

The 31-year-old is still waiting for his first goal or assist of the Premier League season, though, and in his absence, Brennan Johnson and Tyrique George will supply the wide threat at the Emirates.