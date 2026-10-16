Arsenal transfer news: Julian Alvarez decision worries Gunners in Barcelona battle

Julian Alvarez faces a crucial decision for the next stage of his career, one that has Arsenal fearing the worst in their battle with Barcelona to sign him.

Alvarez was the talk of the last summer transfer window. Arsenal and Barcelona were described as the most ardent suitors of the Argentina international, who sought to leave Atletico Madrid. Atletico ultimately decided to close the door on the departure of their goalscorer.

Julian Alvarez to change agent

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

However, the future of the 26-year-old remains uncertain, as the two European heavyweights do not appear to have given up.

After a turbulent summer window, Julian Alvarez recently decided to end his collaboration with Fernando Hidalgo, his agent since the age of 15.

Javier Pastore, the former Argentina midfielder and current representative of Enzo Fernandez, was considered the favourite to take charge of the forward’s career, but negotiations have taken a new turn and Pablo Barquero is now in pole position, according to Sport.

The choice is reportedly almost settled and is not particularly well received in London.

Julian Alvarez set to pick Rodri’s agent

© Imago / NurPhoto

Indeed, this agent represents Rodri, who joined the Catalan club this summer. He therefore enjoys good relations with the Barcelona hierarchy. Arsenal fear a similar outcome in this saga and worry that Alvarez’s choice is not insignificant. It could be a sign of his future ambitions.

It is a new source of concern for Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta believes the Argentine would fit perfectly into his project.

The English champions are reportedly prepared to sell Viktor Gyokeres to make room for the former Manchester City player. The financial side would not pose a problem either, unlike the wish of the player.