Preview: Stuttgart vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

Fighting to continue their 100% start in the Champions League's league-phase, Stuttgart will welcome in-form Atletico Madrid to MHPArena on Tuesday.

Die Roten are looking for respite from their domestic woes, but Los Rojiblancos could make it seven wins on the bounce across all competitions.

Match preview

Sebastian Hoeness's Stuttgart have endured a difficult beginning to the season, but their European exploits have served as a bright spot.

On Saturday, Die Roten were beaten 1-0 by Bundesliga relegation contenders Hamburger SV, a dire result that means the club have now lost three of their last four outings in the German top flight.

However, Hoeness's side collected all three points in a comprehensive 3-0 triumph over Slovan Bratislava on matchday two of the Champions League, following up a 3-1 victory against Viking FK, earned courtesy of a hat-trick from Ermedin Demirovic.

Looking ahead to Tuesday's showdown, Stuttgart will be buoyed by the fact they have come out on top in three of their past four encounters with Spanish opposition.

On the other hand, detractors would highlight that Die Roten have never beaten a team from La Liga in the Champions League, drawing twice and losing five times, most recently 3-1 to Real Madrid on matchday one in 2024-25.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's Atletico are in excellent form, and will be expecting to seize maximum points in midweek.

Los Rojiblancos were downed 2-1 by Liverpool at Anfield on matchday one, but have won each of their six matches since, including a 2-1 victory in the Madrid derby and a 2-0 success against Manchester United in the Champions League last Tuesday.

Making that winning-streak more impressive is the fact Simeone's side have kept four clean sheets in the process, scoring 14 goals and conceding just twice.

Adding to the feeling of optimism in the Atleti camp this week will be the knowledge that the club have emerged triumphant from their last three Champions League matches against German teams, most recently thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the 2025-26 league-phase.

However, each of those wins came at home, and concerned supporters will be aware that Los Rojiblancos have won just one of their last six away matches in UEFA's premier club competition, losing three.

Notably, the Spanish side have also tasted defeat in each of their past five away clashes with Bundesliga opponents, a dire run that goes back to a 4-2 success against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2016-27 round of 16.

In fact, Atletico have only won once in Germany during the group stage or league-phase, when they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in October 1996.

Stuttgart Champions League form:

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Stuttgart will be without centre0back Ameen Al-Dakhil (knee) once again, but they also have doubts about the readiness of fellow centre-half Dan-Axel Zagadou due to a thigh strain, as well as left-back Maximilian Mittelstadt, who sat out the last two games with a significant laceration.

If neither Zagadou nor Mittelstadt are available, then expect to see Finn Jeltsch and Jeff Chabot line up at the heart of Hoeness's defence, flanked by Josha Vagnoman and Ramon Hendriks.

At the opposite end of the pitch, left winger Justin Diehl is out with a quadriceps injury, while Tiago Tomas and Nikolas Nartey are doubts due to respective muscle and thigh issues.

Thankfully for the hosts, Ermedin Demirovic should be ready to lead the line, supported by an attacking trio featuring Bilal El Khannouss, Deniz Undav and Chris Fuhrich.

As for Atletico, they are likely to be missing veteran midfielder Koke as he works his way back from a minor hamstring injury, but Johnny Cardoso could start after sitting out against Espanyol with illness.

Elsewhere, centre-back Cristian Romero is out with an adductor problem, so Marc Pubill and David Hancko look set to start in front of goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Bredlow; Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Hendriks; Stiller, Promel; El Khannouss, Undav, Fuhrich

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Barrios, Cardoso, Baena; Alvarez, Lee

We say: Stuttgart 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Stuttgart have struggled in the Bundesliga this season, but the Champions League has been a fruitful competition so far, and they are likely to put up a fight on Tuesday.

However, Atletico are in strong form, and could prove too much for the hosts, ending their poor stretch in Germany to prevail in a narrow clash.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.