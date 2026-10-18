Preview: Manchester City vs. AEK Athens - prediction, team news, lineups

A week after suffering a 4-2 beatdown by European champions Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City welcome AEK Athens to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, looking to return to winning ways in the Champions League.

Enzo Maresca's men did secure maximum points in the league at the weekend to maintain their unblemished record in the competition, but their overall performances remain mixed ahead of the Greek side's visit.

Match preview

Man City returned to the Etihad on Saturday, three days after PSG had all but played them off the park on home soil, needing a strong showing to overcome the promoted visitors.

Some might argue that the 3-2 victory left many questions unanswered, despite Erling Haaland scoring for the club for an eighth successive game and creating more Premier League history.

The Norwegian, however, was one of five players who gave Maresca a fright during the match, leaving observers to wonder how the Sky Blues would handle the upcoming period of three fixtures in around three weeks before the next international break.

The unrelenting schedule, though, remains the least of Man City's concerns, as the Cityzens are still uncertain about how their pending appeal over financial irregularities will unfold.

Nonetheless, Maresca's men will remain professional and embrace an us-against-the-world mentality as they seek to extend their four-match unbeaten run against Greek sides in the Champions League.

Those fixtures have seen City claim three victories and one draw, all without conceding, highlighting their historical superiority in such contests despite the small sample size.

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Marko Nikolic's men had avoided defeat inside 90 minutes since the start of their season until coming unstuck against Shakhtar Donetsk at Stamford Bridge last week, where the Ukrainian club are playing their home European matches this term.

The 3-1 defeat also marked the first time that Enosi had conceded that many goals in a competitive match since April, when they suffered a 3-0 away loss to Rayo Vallecano.

Moving on from that defeat will be easier said than done, given the calibre of their matchday-three opponents and the respective positions of the teams in the embryonic table.

It does little to help AEK that the Yellow-Blacks have struggled against English opposition, losing seven of their last eight Champions League encounters with such teams and winning only once.

That solitary victory is unlikely to become two, particularly as Enosi have never won away from home in the Champions League proper, drawing five and losing 11 ahead of their next continental trip.

Manchester City Champions League form:

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AEK Athens Champions League form:

AEK Athens form (all competitions):

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© Iconsport / Kyriaki Tsimitaki / Alamy

Although Maresca indicated that all was well with Haaland after the Ipswich victory, the Norwegian is expected to be rested on Tuesday due to City's upcoming schedule.

Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes were also withdrawn with apparent injuries against the Tractor Boys, although neither player has been definitively ruled out.

However, the Cityzens are sweating over the fitness of Antoine Semenyo due to a knee issue, while Nico O'Reilly is expected to miss out with a back injury.

After starting at the weekend following a strong second-half showing against PSG, Ayoub Bouaddi should feature from the off in central midfield, meaning that Enzo Fernandez could occupy a No. 10 role while Phil Foden operates as a makeshift No. 9.

AEK have had a week to rest and recuperate for their test against the Sky Blues, with Luka Jovic and Barnabas Varga serving as Enosi's leading attacking threats.

Both men have scored four league goals apiece, with Zini contributing two strikes, although none of the three players have opened their accounts in the competition proper.

Nevertheless, the leading duo were pivotal in AEK reaching the league phase, with Jovic opening the scoring in the second leg of the playoff round and Varga netting a brace in the 4-0 victory over Levski Sofia.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Bouaddi, Anderson; Cherki, Fernandez, Ndiaye; Foden

AEK Athens possible starting lineup:

Brignoli; Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilo; Majer, Kairinen, Marin, Vitalis; Varga, Jovic

We say: Manchester City 3-1 AEK Athens

AEK's rested legs and established strike partnership could expose a City defence that conceded four goals against PSG before allowing promoted Ipswich to score twice at the weekend.

Nevertheless, the Yellow-Blacks' miserable away record in the Champions League proper suggests that Maresca's rotated side will return to winning ways with room to spare.

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