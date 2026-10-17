Erling Haaland suffers new injury scare after breaking Premier League record in Man City win over Ipswich

Manchester City marksman Erling Haaland broke yet another Premier League goalscoring record in the Sky Blues' nervy 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town at the Etihad, before limping off at full time.

After completing 90 minutes in Man City's 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Enzo Maresca suggested that Haaland could be dropped from the starting lineup at home to the Tractor Boys.

The Man City boss admitted that the Norway international was among a few Sky Blues players in need of a rest, having started every Premier League and Champions League match so far this season.

However, Haaland nevertheless led the line for the Citizens against Gary O'Neil's side, who fell 1-0 down inside 19 minutes to a Phil Foden strike but responded within two minutes courtesy of a Daizen Maeda effort.

Haaland restored City's lead 13 minutes later, though, heading home from a Mateo Kovacic cross to score his 99th non-penalty goal in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland scores 100th non-penalty Premier League goal

100 – Erling Haaland netted his 100th non-penalty goal in the Premier League, taking just 139 appearances to do so, the fastest of any player in the competition’s history. Centurion. https://t.co/aXQjGmYjGZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2026

Midway through the second half, with City needing an insurance goal, Haaland delivered yet again, latching onto Iliman Ndiaye's pass and bullying Abdoul Ouattara out of his way before a composed low finish.

The former Borussia Dortmund star had a hat-trick goal disallowed late on, but his second strike of the afternoon saw him become the quickest player to score 100 non-penalty Premier League goals.

Haaland has taken just 139 games to hit that landmark, while he has now found the back of the net in each of his last eight matches for Man City across all competitions.

The 26-year-old last drew a blank against Bournemouth on August 23, since when he has scored 11 goals in eight appearances across the Premier League and Champions League, contributing to City's perfect start in the former.

Maresca's men are now six points clear of reigning champions Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, but the Gunners can cut the gap back down to three points by beating Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Erling Haaland suffers fresh injury scare in Man City win over Ipswich

Haaland with a heavy limp as he goes off at full-time. He got a bang on the foot and was likely to be rested on Tuesday, so City will be hoping he’ll be back for Villa next Saturday. Semenyo limping too as he goes off https://t.co/Rhe7tfjJ6Y — Sam Lee (@SamLee) October 17, 2026

Haaland's latest goalscoring feat was partially overshadowed by the striker limping off at full time, though, as he was seen grimacing and moving gingerly while heading straight down the tunnel.

Conflicting reports emerged on Haaland's injury, with Sam Lee of The Athletic reporting that the Norwegian took a blow to the foot, fuelling hope that he has only sustained a contact injury.

However, Daily Mail correspondent Jack Gaughan speculated that Haaland may have suffered a knee problem, judging by the way the 26-year-old limped off the Etihad turf.

Haaland has therefore emerged as an immediate doubt for Tuesday's Champions League clash with AEK Athens, although he may have been rested for that game anyway, as Maresca looks ahead to next Saturday's Premier League showdown with Aston Villa.