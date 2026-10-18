Preview: Sabah vs. Borussia Dortmund - prediction, team news, lineups

Champions League debutants Sabah host Borussia Dortmund at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, aiming to secure consecutive victories in the competition.

The Azerbaijani outfit beat Slavia Prague 2-0 last week to claim their first-ever success in the competition at only the second attempt, and they now seek an even bigger scalp against a wobbling BVB on matchday three.

Match preview

October 13 will live long in the memory of Sabah fans, who witnessed their side score their first Champions League goals, record a maiden clean sheet in the competition and, most importantly, secure maximum points on the continent for the first time.

Kaheem Parris and Joy-Lance Mickels were the heroes of the evening in Baku, where Valdas Dambrauskas's team struck twice in the second half to record a historic victory.

While there may be some disappointment in certain quarters that the match was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium rather than Sabah's usual Bank Respublika Arena, which falls significantly short of the standards required for UEFA competitions, that should not be the biggest story heading into matchday three.

Rather, the focus should be on how a club established just nine years ago have already secured their domestic league title, reached the main stage of European competition for the first time in less than a decade and claimed their maiden victory when many may have tipped them to suffer a succession of heavy defeats.

Now, they will look to capitalise on Die Borussen's post-international break wobble and secure an even bigger result in Europe's premier club competition.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

BVB will get their first taste of Sabah on Tuesday, as Niko Kovac's men aim to return to winning ways following two undesirable results since the pause.

They are now winless in three matches either side of the international break, having squandered a 2-0 lead by conceding twice in the final five minutes to draw 2-2 with Werder Bremen, suffered a 1-0 defeat at Bodo/Glimt last week and failed to score in Saturday's 0-0 draw with second-bottom Union Berlin.

Dortmund's failure to score in Norway was an anomaly, but drawing blanks in consecutive matches ended a 20-month run without that occurring in competitive action, dating back to February's 2-0 loss to VfL Bochum and the subsequent goalless Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon.

As such, they are undeniably in a vulnerable state amid their ongoing wobble, which leaves them at risk of losing a club-record fifth consecutive Champions League away match.

That outcome appears increasingly feasible given Sabah's five wins from five home games in the competition, including qualifying, but it remains to be seen whether BVB's individual quality will decide proceedings in Baku.

Sabah Champions League form:

Sabah form (all competitions):

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W

W

D

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W

Borussia Dortmund Champions League form:

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Max Maiwald/DeFodi Images

Sabah are seemingly injury-free for Dortmund's visit, having come through matchdays one and two, as well as their domestic fixtures, unscathed.

Having netted a brace for the Owls in Saturday's 4-0 success, Aleksey Isayev is pushing for a starting berth; however, a place on the bench appears more realistic as Dambrauskas reinstates several of his high-profile starters, such as Mickels, Kaheem Parris, Du Queiroz and Veljko Simic.

The visitors could welcome Nico Schlotterbeck back into the fold for the first time in this season's competition after he served a suspension on matchday one and sat out last week's loss to Bodo/Glimt.

Emre Can, Giannis Konstantelias and Justin Lerma are all long-term absentees, rendering them ineligible regardless.

BVB need Serhou Guirassy to rediscover his scoring touch after the forward's three-match dry spell; having contributed to six goals before the hiatus, scoring four and assisting two, the Guinea international has failed to sparkle since the interruption.

Sabah possible starting lineup:

Pokatilov; Zedadka, Solvet, McCarthy, Puchacz; Rahmonliev, Lepinjica; Parris, Queiroz, Simic; Mickels

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Bellingham, Svensson; Nwaneri, Sabitzer; Guirassy

We say: Sabah 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund's consecutive blanks and four straight Champions League away defeats offer Sabah genuine hope of adding another famous scalp to last week's breakthrough victory over Slavia Prague.

The hosts can make life uncomfortable for Kovac's vulnerable side, but Die Borussen should possess just enough firepower to halt their winless run and escape Baku with maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.