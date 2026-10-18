Preview: Napoli vs Bodo/Glimt - prediction, team news, lineups

Still without a point in this season's Champions League, ailing Napoli will welcome Bodo/Glimt to Stadio Maradona on Tuesday.

Also struggling in Serie A, the Italian side must try to get off the mark at their third attempt, but Bodo beat Borussia Dormund last week and are on a four-game winning run.

Match preview

After losing at home to Arsenal on the opening matchday, Napoli visited Villarreal last week, as two teams with grim recent Champions League records clashed in Spain.

Despite seizing the lead through Amir Rrahmani after only eight minutes, the Partenopei then conceded twice before half time and ultimately lost 3-1.

So, having failed to escape the league phase last term - finishing 30th in the 36-team table - Napoli could be treading the same path this season.

A former finalist with Juventus, current coach Massimiliano Allegri has now lost eight of his last nine Champions League matches - as many defeats as in the previous 40 combined.

Allegri is also under pressure for some dismal domestic results, after his team lost 1-0 to Serie A's rock-bottom club on Saturday: Kevin De Bruyne missed a penalty as Napoli went down to previously pointless Venezia.

Across all competitions, Napoli have lost five of their first nine fixtures this season, which represents their worst start for 25 years.

Still seeking their 100th win in Europe, the Campanian club will now meet Bodo/Glimt for the first time since winning both legs of a 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup tie - their only competitive games against Norwegian opposition.

© Iconsport / Mis

Meanwhile, Bodo have enjoyed meeting several Italian sides in the recent past, narrowly losing against AC Milan in 2020, before beating both Rome clubs, then toppling mighty Inter Milan last term.

Defeating Inter in the knockout playoffs was perhaps the highlight of a stellar Champions League run, which ultimately ended in the last 16.

After coming through qualifying, this year's campaign kicked off less positively, with a 5-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich in Bavaria, but Kjetil Knutsen's men bounced straight back on matchday two.

Turning over another German giant, Bodo's 1-0 win against Dortmund was their sixth consecutive home success in UEFA competition, with Fredrik Sjovold's goal getting the job done.

All told, they have won nine and only lost two of their last 13 continental matches, while keeping pace with reigning champions Viking in Norway's Eliteserien.

Saturday's 2-0 victory over HamKam left Bodo level at the top in a thrilling title race, as they look to reclaim the summit in domestic football - the pair are both 17 points clear of third place.

However, before heading to Naples, they have conceded in their last 17 European away fixtures, and last season's win at San Siro is Bodo's lone success from eight previous trips down to Italy.

Napoli Champions League form:

Napoli form (all competitions):

Bodo/Glimt Champions League form:

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Fotoagenzia

With games coming thick and fast until the next international break, Allegri is set to rotate his squad once again, after De Bruyne and Rasmus Hojlund were both benched in Venice.

Lorenzo Lucca was handed a rare start but failed to deliver, so Hojlund should return to the starting XI: the Danish striker scored seven goals in his first eight Champions League appearances but has only added one in seven games since then.

Although Mathias Olivera and Frank Anguissa recently returned to fitness, Napoli are still missing David Neres, Antonio Vergara, Costantino Favasuli and Alessandro Buongiorno; Alisson Santos could be a doubt after injuring himself at Stadio Penzo.

Bodo/Glimt boss Knutsen also tweaked his lineup at the weekend, but regular starters such as Patrick Helmersen and Sondre Fet are set to return.

Having been benched on Saturday, ex-Milan winger Jens Petter Hauge - who scored against Napoli in November 2020 - will hope to play from the start.

The visitors are currently without injured pair Hakon Evjen and August Mikkelsen, but Odin Bjortuft is back from the ban imposed for his red card against Bayern.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Marin, Rrahmani, Badiashile; Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola; Politano, De Bruyne; Hojlund

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Khaikin; Sjovold, Gundersen, Aleesami, Bjorkan; Auklend, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Helmersen, Hauge

We say: Napoli 1-1 Bodo/Glimt

None of Bodo/Glimt's last 34 European matches have finished goalless, so there should be some final-third action at the Maradona.

Momentum is certainly on the visitors' side, but they are usually less effective away from home, while Napoli have a point to prove after two recent failures.

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