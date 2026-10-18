Preview: Roma vs Slovan Bratislava - prediction, team news, lineups

After last week's dramatic defeat, Roma must try again to get their first Champions League win since 2019, as they welcome Slovan Bratislava to Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday.

While the Italian side let victory over Real Madrid slip through their grasp, Slovan lost yet another league-phase game, going down 3-0 on matchday two.

Match preview

On track for a famous win over Europe's most successful club, Roma inexplicably imploded as the finish line approached last Wednesday night, conceding three times inside the final eight minutes.

Despite going 3-1 up when Donyell Malen struck twice after half time, they were ultimately undone by two 'exes', as former boss Jose Mourinho watched Antonio Rudiger score Madrid's late winner.

That was Roma's sixth loss from seven meetings between the pair on Italian soil, and it left Gian Piero Gasperini's team with just one point on the board so far.

The Giallorossi also spilled a lead against Fenerbahce last month, eventually settling for a 1-1 away draw, so there will be a certain amount of pressure to end their seven-year wait for a Champions League victory this week.

European Cup runners-up in 1984, Roma finally booked their return to the top table by finishing third in Serie A last term, capping a fine first year in charge for Gasperini.

So far this season, his team have stayed unbeaten in Italy's top flight, following four wins with draws against potential title rivals Inter Milan and Como, before beating lowly Genoa on Saturday night.

Santiago Castro's superb improvised finish broke the deadlock in that match, before young Emanuele Lulli scored his first Serie A goal.

Sitting just behind early leaders Inter, the Giallorossi will now aim to claim three Champions League points at Stadio Olimpico, where they last lost a league game more than 10 months ago.

© Iconsport / Dominika Kortvelyesiova

By contrast, Slovan Bratislava have lost all but one of their 11 away matches in either the European Cup or Champions League, and the sole exception was back in 1970.

The Slovakian side's lone win in Italy dates back another year, and since then they are are winless in four visits.

In one aspect, though, history will be on their side, as they dumped Roma out of Europa League qualifying 15 years ago, winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

More recently, Slovan have endured regular Champions League agony: after coming through qualifying this summer, they became the only team to lose their first 10 games in UEFA's top competition.

The Sky Blues were beaten 3-0 by Stuttgart last time out, after a 6-1 hammering at the hands of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on matchday one.

Having finished 35th of 36 teams two years ago, a similar fate could await if they fail to stop the rot soon, but even their traditional domestic dominance seems to be at risk.

Yaya Toure's men did defeat Spartak Trnava 3-0 on Saturday, but they still lie fourth in Slovakia's Super Liga after 10 rounds.

Toure once lifted the trophy with Barcelona and has since become the Champions League's first African manager, but getting a result in Rome may be one of his toughest tasks yet.

Roma Champions League form:

Roma form (all competitions):

Slovan Bratislava Champions League form:

Slovan Bratislava form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Jonathan Moscrop

While Paulo Dybala could recover from a muscle strain that forced him off at half time against Real Madrid, Roma will be without their first-choice midfield pair once again.

Bryan Cristante has yet to return from a knee problem and Manu Kone may miss the next three weeks with a thigh injury.

Furthermore, Mile Svilar is still sidelined, so Pier Luigi Gollini will continue to deputise between the posts.

After serving a domestic ban on Saturday, Malen hopes to displace Castro, having recorded three goal involvements in two Champions League games this term - plus six strikes in Serie A.

Slovan Bratislava's key man has been Tigran Barseghyan, who was their top player for goal involvements, assists and chances made during the 2024-25 league phase.

Despite his teams' Champions League travails this term, the Armenian winger has already attempted five shots and created five chances from open play.

Either summer signing Roman Cerepkai, Suleiman Camara - who started up front against Spartak Trnava - or experienced striker Andraz Sporar should lead the visitors' attack.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Lulli, De Roon, Pisilli, Wesley; Soule, Pellegrini; Malen

Slovan Bratislava possible starting lineup:

Takac; Blackman, Bajric, Markovic, Cruz; Pokorny, Ibrahim; Barseghyan, Martinez, Camara; Sporar

We say: Roma 2-0 Slovan Bratislava

Since making their league-phase debut two years ago, Slovan have shipped an average of 3.6 goals per game, and they have already faced the most shots on target in this season's Champions League.

That does not bode well for Toure's men in Rome, where the hosts are particularly hard to beat. Only a handful of fitness issues may blunt Roma's cutting edge and keep the scoreline down.

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