Preview: Arsenal vs Lille - prediction, team news, lineups

Arsenal's inaugural home game of the 2026-27 Champions League campaign also represents the Gunners' inaugural meeting with Lille, who rock up to the Emirates for Tuesday's league-phase showdown.

Mikel Arteta's side eked out a 1-0 triumph over Napoli on matchday one, while the 10-man Dogues were agonisingly defeated 3-2 at home by the returning Real Betis.

Match preview

Perfect in the Champions League league phase since going down 1-0 to Inter Milan in November 2024, Arsenal's lucky 13th win in a row arrived in Naples on matchday one, where man of the moment Martin Odegaard made the difference again.

The in-form Norwegian lashed home the only goal of the contest 15 minutes before full time, but the scoreline did not reflect Arsenal's utter domination; the Gunners registered 4.05 Expected Goals at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, their highest total in a single Champions League game in the club's history.

More motivated than ever to finally conquer the continent, Arteta's men can also lean on a tremendous record of just two losses from their last 31 league phase/group stages games in all UEFA competitions, while also scoring three or more goals in five of their last six home fixtures at this stage.

The reigning Premier League champions also experienced a pleasing return to Emirates soil on Saturday, coming from behind to best Leeds United 2-1 and end the Whites' unbeaten start to the top-flight campaign, although Arteta had to call on the cavalry after a dreary opening 60 minutes.

James Justin's opening goal in North London also continued a worsening defensive trend for Arsenal, who have now conceded six goals across their last three games in all tournaments, after shipping just one across their opening six matches of the campaign.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Left to lament their own defensive indiscipline during their opening Champions League game of the campaign, Lille took the lead twice against Real Betis at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, only to throw three points away in chaotic circumstances.

Les Dogues entered the half-time interval with a 2-1 lead but incredibly found themselves a goal and a man down within 11 minutes of the restart, as Marc Bartra's second of the game and Troy Parrott's winner preceded an Ethan Mbappe Lottin red card for elbowing Betis defender Natan in the face.

Since Davide Ancelotti's Champions League debut ended in despair, however, Lille have collected a respectable six points from their last three Ligue 1 games, overcoming Troyes and Le Havre either side of an away beating at Nice.

Nottingham Forest loanee Dilane Bakwa struck the only goal in Saturday's 1-0 triumph over 10-man Le Havre, which took the second-placed Dogues to within just one point of leaders Monaco at the top of the Ligue 1 table, after Les Monegasques could only draw with Toulouse.

However, Lille now take a break from their mission to repeat their historic 2020-21 domestic success in an attempt to end a tragic European record; the French side have lost their last eight away games against English clubs, last prevailing in a 2002 Intertoto Cup clash at Aston Villa.

Arsenal Champions League form:

Arsenal form (all competitions):

Lille Champions League form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Antonio Balasco/Alamy

Arsenal received numerous fitness boosts before kickoff against Leeds, as Declan Rice, Max Dowman, Ezri Konsa and Kai Havertz were all given the green light to play despite withdrawing from their national teams during the break.

However, Christos Tzolis (hamstring) and William Saliba (back) remain out and have almost certainly been joined in the infirmary by Piero Hincapie, who suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's warm-down and had to be carried off the pitch.

Riccardo Calafiori - scorer of Arsenal's equaliser against the Whites - should therefore be awarded no respite at left-back, but match-winner Bruno Guimaraes, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres should be considered for starts as Arteta rotates his resources.

As far as Lille are concerned, Mbappe's red card vs. Betis carries a three-game suspension, meaning that the 19-year-old will also miss matches with Galatasaray (October 21) and Bodo/Glimt (November 3).

Regardless, Mbappe is carrying an ankle injury that will sideline him for three weeks, and Ancelotti has also been dealt a serious concern over defender Tiago Santos, who was stretchered off with a knee injury against Le Havre.

Santos was one of two new worries to emerge from Saturday's game alongside left-back Romain Perraud, who came off in the second half with an unspecified knock, while Hamza Igamane (ACL) is a long-term absentee.

Centre-back Nathan Ngoy and winger Basar Onal were both missing from the squad to face Le Havre too, but the former is expected to return on Tuesday after a well-earned rest.

Ex-Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud - now 40 - spearheaded the attack last time out, but the veteran is now expected to make way for Ayase Ueda.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Zubimendi; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Ngoy, Nianzou, Alexsandro, Verdonk; Andre, Bentaleb; Bakwa, Haraldsson, Perrin; Ueda

We say: Arsenal 2-0 Lille

Lille boss Ancelotti avoided risking the likes of Ueda and Benjamin Andre from the start on Saturday, but the returns of a couple of key players should make little difference at the home of the English champions.

With numerous options for change and an impeccable league-phase record over the past 22 months, the Gunners have our full backing to go two for two in Europe.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.