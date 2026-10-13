Preview: Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht - prediction, team news, lineups

Dinamo Zagreb welcome Anderlecht to Stadion Maksimir on Thursday night for their second fixture in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League league phase.

Both sides are looking to build momentum after contrasting domestic results at the weekend, with Dinamo suffering a derby defeat against Hajduk Split, while the visitors snatched a late victory away to Cercle Brugge.

Match preview

Dinamo Zagreb began their Europa League campaign with a goalless draw against Hapoel Beer-Sheva, a result that extended their disappointing recent run in the competition.

Although Mario Kovacevic's side kept a clean sheet, they failed to make their possession count in attack and will need to be more decisive in the final third if they are to challenge for a place in the knockout rounds.

The Croatian champions have won two domestic matches since then, but they were unable to stretch that run at the weekend, losing 2-1 to rivals Hajduk Split.

Dion Drena Beljo gave Dinamo the lead in the first half, but an own goal from Scott McKenna brought Hajduk level before Sanyang scored the winner after the break.

Dinamo can draw encouragement from their previous meetings with Anderlecht heading into this one, as the sides have faced each other four times in European competition, with Dinamo winning twice, drawing once and losing once.

Their most recent encounter at Maksimir ended goalless in December 2018, while Dinamo won 2-0 away in Brussels earlier that season.

© Iconsport / Belga

Anderlecht, meanwhile, arrive in Zagreb after showing considerable resolve to beat Cercle Brugge 2-1 on Saturday.

They fell behind to Abdoulie Manneh's first-half goal and struggled to impose themselves for long periods, but Tawfik Bentayeb equalised in the closing stages before Adriano Bertaccini completed the turnaround in the 93rd minute.

The result should provide a boost ahead of their trip to Croatia, even if the performance itself left room for improvement.

Vítor Bruno's side will nevertheless be keen to respond in Europe after losing their opening league-phase fixture 2-1 at home to Lyon, falling two goals behind inside the opening 22 minutes and they could not complete a comeback despite pulling one back.

That defeat exposed some defensive vulnerabilities, and they will need to be more organised from the outset against a Dinamo side who are likely to push forward in front of their home supporters, though the visitors have never lost at this ground, winning and drawing one each on their two visits.

Dinamo Zagreb Europa League form:

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Anderlecht Europa League form:

Anderlecht form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / HANZA MEDIA

Dinamo Zagreb are expected to be without Aleks Stojakovic, who is injured, while captain Josip Misic missed the weekend derby through suspension after his red card, but that domestic dismissal does not rule him out of the Europa League fixture.

Luka Stojkovic, who had not fully recovered in time to start against Hajduk, came off the bench in the second half and could be considered for a more prominent role if he is fit enough.

Anderlecht have concerns in defence, with Giulian Biancone expected to remain sidelined after picking up an injury against Mechelen.

Andrew Omobamidele was also considered doubtful ahead of the weekend fixture and was not involved against Cercle Brugge, leaving Bruno with decisions to make over his central defensive partnership.

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Kotarski; Tabinas, Dominguez, McKenna, Perez Vinlof; Zajc, Kravtsov, Kacavenda; Ivanusec, Beljo, Lisica

Anderlecht possible starting lineup:

Coosemans; Maamar, Biancone, Petrot, Augustinsson; Winkler, Koutsoupias, Kana, Antman; Bentayeb, Sikan

We say: Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Anderlecht

Dinamo's defeat to Hajduk means they will be eager to respond in front of their own supporters, and their previous record against Anderlecht gives them further encouragement.

The visitors showed character to win at Cercle Brugge, but their defensive uncertainty and slow start against Lyon remain concerns.

If Dinamo can turn their home advantage into sustained pressure and take their chances, they should have enough to claim their first Europa League win of the campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.