Preview: Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Anderlecht - prediction, team news, lineups

Jagiellonia Bialystok welcome Anderlecht to the Chorten Arena on Thursday evening for round three of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League campaign.

In their previous outing on the continent, Jaga posted an important 3-1 win over Ararat-Armenia on home soil, while the Purple and Whites fell to a 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadion Maksimir.

Match preview

As a result of beating both Rangers and Iberia 1999 in August’s qualifying rounds, Jagiellonia booked their spot in the main Europa League tournament for the first time in the club’s history this season and will be content with how they have started their campaign on the continent.

Following a harsh late defeat away to Greek giants Olympiacos in the opening round, Jaga bounced back with a historic 3-1 victory over Ararat-Armenia at the Chorten Arena last week to put them firmly in the playoff places for the knockout rounds and with a two point buffer to the elimination spots.

However, a promising start to their European ventures coincides with a dismal outset to the league campaign, as Adrian Siemieniec’s side sit a lowly 13th in the Ekstraklasa table after 10 matches with 12 points, a huge 14 off top spot and only four clear of the relegation zone.

While they have never before faced Anderlecht, Jagiellonia will be hoping to continue their push up the Europa League table this week by maintaining their impressive record against Belgian opposition, having progressed from both of their prior knockout ties with Jupiler Pro League sides in Europe.

© Iconsport / Belga

Much like Thursday’s opposition, Anderlecht also progressed to the league phase of this season’s Europa League after bypassing the summer’s qualification rounds, but the two-time UEFA Cup winners will be disappointed with how they have started their campaign.

After falling to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Lyon in their opening European clash last month, the Purple and Whites suffered a 1-0 loss to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in the week, leaving them currently inside the table’s elimination places and with difficult fixtures against the likes of RB Salzburg, Sunderland and Marseille still to come.

Vitor Bruno’s have also failed to live up to expectations in both league and cup competitions too, sitting outside the European qualification places and six points behind leaders Gent in the Pro League table, while also suffering a Round of 32 exit from the domestic cup at the hands of second-tier side Beerschot VA.

Although, having got the better of Widzew Lodz, Gornik Zabrze and Wisla Krakow in prior European encounters, Anderlecht will be hoping they can use their fruitful history against Polish sides to reverse that recent torrid streak this week and rise into the knockout qualification places.

Jagiellonia Bialystok Europa League form:

Jagiellonia Bialystok form (all competitions):

Anderlecht Europa League form:

Anderlecht form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Belga

Jagiellonia will be without the services of Dawid Drachal, Cezary Polak, Dimitris Rallas and Zachary Zalewski for Thursday’s clash as the quartet missed out on squad selection for the competition’s league phase.

On the injury front, the hosts are missing Nik Prelec after the Slovenian forward suffered an ankle ligament injury a fortnight ago, while 25-year-old defender Norbert Wojtuszek continues his recovery from inguinal hernia surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks.

Contributing towards two goals in his previous three outings, veteran Spanish midfielder Jesus Imaz has been Jaga’s biggest threat in the absence of Prelec and is likely to start as the number ten this week.

Despite racking up a respectable 12 league goal contributions from midfield to help Frosinone earn promotion to Serie A last season, Ilias Koutsoupias was not named in Anderlecht’s Europa League roster and will therefore be unavailable for the visitors’ trip to the Chorten Arena.

The Purple and Whites will also miss both defensive duo Giulian Biancone and Killian Sardella as they continue to nurse muscle problems, while Lucas Boel Hey and Ilay Camara are absent from the backline too with broken leg and foot issues respectively.

Netting three goals in his six league matches this campaign, earning him a call up to the Moroccan national side, 24-year-old forward Tawfik Bentayeb has been the visitors’ dangerman this season and will be hoping carry his Pro League form onto the continent on Thursday.

Jagiellonia Bialystok possible starting lineup:

Abramowicz; Conceicao, Vital, Kobayashi, Wdowik; Jozwiak, Romanczuk, Klynge, Szmyt; Imaz, Sow

Anderlecht possible starting lineup:

Coosemans; Barry, Omobamidele, Petrot, Reabciuk; Stroeykens, Aasgaard; Winkler, Ambros, Degreef; Cvetkovic

We say: Jagiellonia Bialystok 1-1 Anderlecht

With neither side posting a particularly convincing start to the season, this week’s clash at the Chorten Arena offers the chance to kick start a run of form and more importantly alleviate pressure on the respective managers.

However, we are predicting the spoils to be shared in Bialystok as the hosts narrowly remain within the playoff places and the visitors miss out on the chance to lift themselves out of the elimination zone.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.