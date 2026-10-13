Preview: Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Ararat-Armenia - prediction, team news, lineups

Jagiellonia Bialystok's next clash in the Europa League league phase will take place at home against Ararat-Armenia on Thursday at Chorten Arena.

The Polish hosts are currently 21st in the competition's table with zero points, though they are at least above the 33rd-placed visitors, who lost 4-1 against Sparta Prague on September 16.

Match preview

While Jagiellonia Bialystok only suffered a 2-1 loss when they faced Olympiacos in matchweek one of the Europa League, they were fortunate that their opponents squandered a number of golden chances inside the box.

In fact, they Olympiacos produced 19 attempts from inside the penalty area compared to Jaga's four, and it will concern boss Adrian Siemieniec that his side have scored just three goals in their last four games.

The club failed to net more than one goal in any of their six league phase fixtures in the 2025-26 Conference League, while they have kept just one clean sheet in their seven most recent European outings.

An away victory on Thursday would be the hosts' fifth consecutive loss in all competitions, with Jaga's latest result a 3-1 defeat against Gornik Zabrze in the Ekstraklasa on Saturday, and they are 10th in the Polish top flight after nine matchdays with 12 points.

Jagiellonia Bialystok have only been beaten at home in two of their past 15 continental clashes, winning 10 times, though they have lost their last two matches at Chorten Arena.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Ararat-Armenia were thoroughly outclassed by Sparta Prague, and while they did create opportunities, many of their best moments came from set pieces.

The visitors may have bounced back from that loss with one win and one draw, but both results came in the Armenian top flight, a division in which they find themselves in third place.

Boss Tulipa will highlight that his side's loss was their first defeat at home in Europe in five contests, though all of his team's four triumphs in that stretch were in qualifying rounds.

In their last eight away fixtures, Ararat-Armenia only emerged as victors on three occasions, and they lost half of those games.

The club also scored one or fewer goals in five of those matches, while they conceded two or more goals in five away outings.

Jagiellonia Bialystok Europa League form:

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Jagiellonia Bialystok form (all competitions):

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Ararat-Armenia Europa League form:

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Ararat-Armenia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Sportsfile / Icon Sport

Jaga could field a back four featuring centre-backs Bernardo Vital and Apostolos Konstantopoulos ahead of goalkeeper Slawomir Abramowicz.

In the middle of the pitch, it would not be surprising to see Eryk Kozlowski partnered by Anders Klynge.

Striker Nik Prelec will hope to find the back of the net, but he will have to rely on support from the likes of Rodrigo Conceicao, Jesus Imaz and Kajetan Szmyt.

Visitors Ararat-Armenia are likely to station Karen Muradyan in defensive midfield ahead of central defenders Bruno Wilson and Alexandros Malis.

Wingers Artur Serobyan and Zidane Banjaqui could be asked to flank centre-forward Sandro Lima in a three-man attack.

Jagiellonia Bialystok possible starting lineup:

Abramowicz; Wojtuszek, Vital, Konstantopoulos, Montoia; Kozlowski, Klynge; Conceicao, Imaz, Szmyt; Prelec

Ararat-Armenia possible starting lineup:

Nersesyan; Bueno, Wilson, Malis, Grigoryan; Oliveira, Muradyan, Dias; Serobyan, Lima, Banjaqui

We say: Jagiellonia Bialystok 1-1 Ararat-Armenia

Neither team have been particularly convincing in recent weeks, and both are likely to make mistakes at the back.

Given Ararat-Armenia have not travelled well, Jagiellonia Bialystok should be making the most of their home advantage, but their lack of firepower could cost them victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.