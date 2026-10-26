PSG news: Summer signings face crunch test against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain’s summer signings have had mixed starts, but the club’s current situation could shuffle the deck. They now face a turning point.

Around two months into the season, a first assessment can be made of the impact of Paris Saint-Germain’s summer signings. The verdicts are very mixed, from the flop that is Lucas Digne and the limited game time of Mika Godts to the encouraging performances of Maghnes Akliouche and the dip in form of Ferran Torres after an exceptional start.

All four of the new Paris signings are fit and are expected to be tested over the coming weeks, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Nuno Mendes and Marquinhos currently in the treatment room.

Lucas Digne under threat from Lucas Hernandez

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

According to L’Equipe’s probable line-ups, Digne, Akliouche and Torres are expected to start on Monday night (7.30pm UK time) against Lyon in Ligue 1. It is a good opportunity for Digne, who is having a difficult start to the season. The former Aston Villa defender has played only 247 minutes and has not really convinced manager Luis Enrique.

The newspaper points to a clear risk of demotion for Digne, behind Mendes and Hernandez, who surprised everybody this week against Barcelona (4-2). The 33-year-old must now seize every opportunity to try to turn things around. He is, at least, working harder to do so.

Maghnes Akliouche, the pleasant surprise of the summer window

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Akliouche, who is expected to start at right-wing on Monday night, is the summer signing used most by Luis Enrique, with 708 minutes played, two goals and one assist. He is growing in influence and appears to fit perfectly into the Spanish manager’s system.

‘I like everything about him. The way he plays as a number nine, the way he plays as a winger, his technical and physical ability,’ the Paris manager recently said - praising the former Monaco player. Akliouche could now be asked to cover for the long absence of Kvaratskhelia. To do that, he will need to make more of a difference, even against low blocks, and be more decisive.

Ferran Torres hits a dip

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

Expected to lead the line against Lyon, Torres made an exceptional start at Paris Saint-Germain, with seven goals in his first six matches. The former Barcelona forward amazed everyone, but his form has dipped over the past few weeks. The Spaniard has not scored since 20 September against Marseille (1-2) in Le Classique.

L’Equipe also notes that, beyond goals, ‘his connection with the rest of the team and his overall influence in the build-up remain limited’. With Dembele out for several weeks, Torres will get more game time and the chance to rediscover his efficiency to establish himself as an important piece of Paris Saint-Germain’s attack.

A good opportunity for Mika Godts

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

While Desire Doue is expected to start on the left wing on Monday night, Godts is the natural replacement for Kvaratskhelia. The Belgian winger was signed to compete with the Georgian in that position. For now, the 21-year-old attacker is the summer signing who has played the least, with 203 minutes.

He is paying for strong competition and ‘performances deemed disappointing internally’, L’Equipe notes. The former Ajax man will therefore have the chance to turn things around over the coming weeks, with the club retaining confidence in him. It is also worth noting that the Belgian feels at home in Paris and both parties are looking to the long term.