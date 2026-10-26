Ruben Amorim could come back to haunt Man Utd as AC Milan boss eyes reunion with "top" £52m star

Manchester United could face a difficult decision over Leny Yoro next summer, with AC Milan reportedly considering a move for the young defender.

Former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim is said to be keen on reuniting with the Frenchman, whom he previously described as a "top, top, top player".

However, selling one of United's most promising young defenders could prove a costly mistake as the club looks to rebuild their struggling backline.

Ruben Amorim plots reunion with Man Utd defender Leny Yoro

© Imago / Buzzi

AC Milan are exploring a potential summer move for Yoro, according to Calciomercato, with Amorim keen to bring the centre-back to Italy.

United signed the Frenchman from Lille for around £52m in 2024, but his time at Old Trafford has been disrupted by injuries and inconsistent selection. The 20-year-old has also found regular starts harder to secure under Michael Carrick this season.

Milan believe a fee of around £45m could be enough to open serious negotiations, potentially putting United in a difficult position if the defender's role does not increase.

Amorim has previously spoken glowingly about Yoro, praising his confidence and physical development after an impressive performance against Lyon in 2025.

"He's really good. He's really confident. He's improving his physicality," the Portuguese coach said, before later adding: "He's a top, top, top player."

Yoro has continued to make progress, earning his first senior France cap this month and completing a 'convincing' 90 minutes in a 4-1 Nations League victory over Belgium.

United are under no contractual pressure to sell, with the defender tied to the club until 2029 and an additional one-year option available.

Should Man Utd sell Leny Yoro in 2027?

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The short answer is no.

Despite United's defensive problems, selling Yoro would risk sacrificing one of the few defenders who could form part of the club's long-term future.

The Frenchman has not yet established himself as a consistent starter, and injuries have interrupted his development. However, he is still only 20 and has already demonstrated why United invested so heavily in him.

His recent France debut is another encouraging milestone, while Amorim's praise underlines the potential that convinced United to sign him in the first place.

United's defence has struggled badly, but that should strengthen the case for building a more reliable backline around Yoro rather than cashing in on him. The club need to recruit experienced, dependable defenders who can complement his development and allow him to establish himself over the coming seasons.

An offer in the region of £45m might look tempting, particularly if Yoro continues to struggle for regular minutes, but United would potentially be selling before discovering his full potential.

Milan could offer him a fresh start under a manager who already knows his qualities. For United, though, allowing Yoro to leave in 2027 would be a questionable decision. The priority should be finding the right defensive partner for him, not finding a buyer.