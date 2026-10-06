Man United's Leny Yoro hailed for "convincing" performance in France win over Belgium

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro made his France debut on Monday evening, playing the full 90 minutes of what proved to be a 4-1 success for the Blues over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

Zinedine Zidane has had a strong start to his time as France manager, leading the national team to three wins and one draw from their four games in Group 1 of League A, which has left them at the top of the section on 10 points.

Yoro will be hoping that he has done enough to convince Zidane to select him in the squad for the Nations League fixtures in November.

It would be fair to say that the 20-year-old has thus far been unable to fully ignite his Red Devils career, but this performance could be a springboard.

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What did French media say about Leny Yoro's performance?

Yoro has received a lot of praise for his display in France's win over Belgium.

L'Equipe said that Yoro had a convincing performance against Belgium, while Le Parisien noted the Man United defender's strength, having been able to come out on top against Romelu Lukaku in what was a fierce physcial battle.

FootMercato gave Yoro a rating of 8.1/10 - the highest rating among the French players and also noted his battle against Lukaku, with the former Man United forward finding it incredibly difficult to make his mark against the current Red Devils centre-back.

Footeo, meanwhile, branded Yoro: “l’une des belles surprises du rassemblement” - which translates to "one of the pleasant surprises of the international break".

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What did Zinedine Zidane say about Leny Yoro's performance?

France head coach Zidane was full of praise for Yoro's performance.

"There’s a lot of competition for that position, and when we lost Ibrahima Konate, we immediately wanted to take Leny," Zidane told reporters.

"I’m happy for him because he had a great game. He fulfilled his role well. I’m happy for all these young players in the French national team."

Yoro will now head back to Man United to prepare for the return of Premier League action, with the Red Devils facing Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

However, it would be a surprise to see Yoro in the starting side, with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez expected to feature in the middle of the Man United defence.

Yoro has made four appearances for the Red Devils this season, but he has only played 22 minutes of Premier League football in 2026-27.