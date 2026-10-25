Real Madrid suffer Vitinha transfer setback as Jorge Mendes stance emerges

Real Madrid's hopes of signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha have suffered another setback, with a fresh report revealing that the Spanish giants have never made a concrete approach for the Portugal international despite their long-standing admiration.

The 26-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as Madrid continue their search for a midfielder capable of dictating the tempo of matches following the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Vitinha is understood to be highly regarded by figures within the Spanish club, who believe his technical quality, intelligence in possession and ability to control games would make him an ideal addition to their midfield.

However, according to Spanish publication AS, Madrid's interest has never progressed into formal negotiations, with PSG maintaining a firm stance against selling one of their most influential players.

The report also highlights the position of Jorge Mendes, who represents Vitinha and has previously made it clear that the midfielder is unavailable to interested clubs.

With the Portuguese star happy in Paris and under contract until June 2029, Madrid face considerable obstacles to turning their admiration into a genuine transfer opportunity.

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Real Madrid have made no concrete approach for PSG star Vitinha

Madrid's interest in Vitinha has been the subject of speculation for several transfer windows, particularly as the Spanish giants attempt to rebuild their midfield following the end of the Kroos-Modric era.

The PSG midfielder has developed into one of Europe's most accomplished operators in possession, establishing himself as a central figure in Luis Enrique's successful project.

His performances against Barcelona and Manchester City in the Champions League this season have further demonstrated his importance to the French champions.

Vitinha's ability to retain possession under pressure, identify passing options and control the rhythm of matches has reportedly convinced Madrid's sporting hierarchy that he possesses many of the qualities missing from their current midfield.

However, AS reports that there is a significant difference between Madrid's admiration and their willingness to pursue a transfer.

Despite the numerous stories linking the Portuguese international with the Bernabeu, the Spanish club have never made a concrete move to sign him.

The report suggests that his potential arrival has remained more of an ambition among Madrid supporters than an operation actively pursued by the club.

Vitinha is currently valued at approximately €140m (£121m), although that figure represents an estimated valuation rather than an official asking price set by PSG.

Previous reports had suggested that Madrid could be prepared to invest more than €125m in a midfielder during the 2027 summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, there is no indication that such a budget has resulted in an offer for Vitinha, with the player's contractual situation and PSG's position making negotiations particularly difficult.

© Iconsport / Alamy

Jorge Mendes stance reinforces PSG's determination to keep Vitinha

The greatest obstacle to a potential transfer is PSG's unwillingness to part company with a player who has become fundamental to their midfield.

Vitinha signed a contract extension until June 2029 and is understood to be extremely happy in the French capital, where he has developed a strong relationship with Enrique.

His agent, Mendes, has also previously dismissed speculation linking the midfielder with other European heavyweights, including Madrid and Premier League clubs.

Speaking in June, the Portuguese representative insisted that Vitinha and fellow PSG midfielder Joao Neves were not available for transfer.

"Vitinha and Joao have never been an option for anyone," Mendes declared.

"They are indispensable to Paris Saint-Germain and they are very, very happy at PSG. They will continue winning trophies."

Those comments were made several months before the latest AS report, but they reinforce the position that has prevented Vitinha's name from becoming the subject of concrete negotiations.

The player himself has been equally clear about his future.

Speaking earlier this year, Vitinha described leaving PSG as a mistake, explaining that both he and his family were settled in Paris.

"It would be stupid to leave," he said in an interview with Canal 11 in March.

"I don't think that would be the best thing for me. I feel very good here at PSG."

The Portuguese international also praised the club's dressing-room atmosphere and his relationship with Enrique, offering little encouragement to potential suitors.

Meanwhile, AS suggests that even possible changes to transfer regulations concerning release clauses are unlikely to alter Vitinha's immediate intentions.

For Madrid, the situation leaves a clear distinction between identifying an ideal midfield target and finding one who is actually attainable.

Although the Spanish giants may continue to admire Vitinha, neither PSG nor the player has shown any willingness to facilitate a departure, making a move to the Bernabeu an unlikely prospect under the current circumstances.