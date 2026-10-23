PSG transfer news: Parisians make first extension offer to in-form star

Paris Saint-Germain have made a first verbal contract extension offer to one of the stars of their squad, who is in good form at the start of the season.

Desire Doue was a first victim of Ferran Torres’ dream start at Paris Saint-Germain. The Spanish forward was resplendent and very effective in his first appearances in a Paris shirt. The France international paid the price and was a substitute for two matches in a row in September.

However, the capital club were not worried about the former Rennes player, and they were right. The 21-year-old has been dazzling for the past few weeks, notably since the international break, when he impressed during Zinedine Zidane’s first gathering as France manager.

Desire Doue’s superb form with Paris Saint-Germain

© Iconsport

Doue is currently walking on water. In Paris Saint-Germain’s last two Champions League clashes, against Manchester City (4-2 away win) and Barcelona (4-2), he shone with a goal and an assist each time, on both of the first two Paris goals. He therefore got both matches off to an ideal start.

Understandably, the capital club intend to keep their gem for as long as possible.

A month ago, the two-time European champion’s extension talks began, with first exchanges between the two parties. Paris Saint-Germain have decided to move to the second stage, with the contract of their protege due to expire in June 2029.

Paris Saint-Germain make first extension offer to Doue

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

According to RMC Sport, Doue has been approached by the Paris hierarchy, who made him a first verbal offer of an extension. The details of the proposal have not emerged, but it is expected to include a pay rise in line with his new status and an extension to his contract of two or three years.

In any case, Paris Saint-Germain want to build around the French winger and secure his long-term future. The same source says a quick outcome is not expected in the case, with the different parties set to discuss and negotiate to find common ground.