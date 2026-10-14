Man City 2-4 PSG: Highlights, stats, man of the match from six-goal Champions League thriller

Paris Saint-Germain survived a second-half scare to beat Manchester City 4-2 in a Champions League classic on Wednesday night.

Manchester City came agonisingly close to drawing first blood when Matvey Safonov punched the ball onto his own crossbar, only for Paris Saint-Germain to open the scoring moments later.

Desire Doue broke the deadlock with a fantastic strike in the 13th minute, followed by Ousmane Dembele heading home to double PSG's lead just 99 seconds on.

The champions continued to threaten throughout the first half, with Achraf Hakimi hitting the post before Vitinha fired home a third in the 32nd minute, leaving Man City shellshocked and trailing 3-0 going into half time.

Enzo Maresca made a triple change in search of a response at the break, and the Citizens certainly improved after the restart, having several chances before Erling Haaland headed Man City back into the game in the 53rd minute.

Man City continued to push and had numerous chances to score a second, but their efforts were undone by a major Gianluigi Donnarumma error just after the hour mark, with the keeper twice failing to keep out Maghnes Akliouche's effort to make it 4-1.

The hosts continued throwing men forward despite the setback, pulling another back through Haaland and having countless more chances to draw closer, but PSG held on and, after missing a late penalty, escaped the Etihad with the 4-2 triumph.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

That will surely go down as one of the best Champions League encounters in modern history.

PSG demonstrated the remarkable attacking quality that has helped lead them to back-to-back Champions League titles, with their interchanges and constant movements pulling Manchester City apart.

However, for all of PSG's attacking brilliance, the French side are certainly vulnerable defensively, and Man City were extremely unfortunate not to be walking away with a result.

Maresca deserves particular credit for the half-time changes, with his side the far better side after the restart, scoring twice and hitting the woodwork several times as they aimed to stage a historic comeback.

PSG were ultimately able to scrape through until the full-time whistle with their lead still intact, but both managers will leave tonight's match with several concerns as well as encouragements.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HIGHLIGHTS

Desire Doue goal vs. Manchester City (13th min, Manchester City 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain)

Désiré Doué with a brilliant finish from range to give PSG an early lead in Manchester ?‍? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/Uwilx7I37H — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 14, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain take the lead! Stunning from Doue!

PSG superbly work the ball down the right flank before playing it across to Fabian Ruiz, who then spreads the ball to Doue on the left wing.

Doue cuts inside, angles to shoot towards the far corner and fires a disguised effort low into the bottom-left corner, beating the unsuspecting Donnarumma.

Ousmane Dembele goal vs. Manchester City (15th min, Manchester City 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain)

Ousmane Dembélé doubles PSG’s lead just 2 minutes after they scored the first ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/MxhJ3oCWpC — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 14, 2026

And just like that, it is two! Dembele scores from close range!

PSG again work the ball down the right and find Dembele, who gets into the box and lofts a pass to Doue on the left side of the penalty area.

Doue brings the ball down and returns the favour to Dembele, who races in at the back post and heads into the left corner.

Vitinha goal vs. Manchester City (32nd min, Manchester City 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain)

Vitinha with a BEAUTY to put PSG three up after just 30 minutes ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/vgqkI6kI3h — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 14, 2026

Vitinha crashes in a third! This could get ugly for Manchester City.

PSG find Akliouche in space on the right flank, the winger edges into the box and pulls a pass back to Warren Zaire-Emery.

Zaire-Emery flicks the ball to Vitinha just inside the penalty area, and the midfielder powers an effort past Donnarumma into the right side of the net.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Paris Saint-Germain (53rd min, Manchester City 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain)

Erling Haaland pulls one back for City with a brilliant header ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/piUSOy77PH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 14, 2026

Man City have one back! Haaland heads home!

Iliman Ndiaye chinks onto his right foot and lifts a curling cross into the packed PSG penalty area.

Haaland rises highest and directs his header towards the top-right corner, beating Safonov and finding the back of the net.

Maghnes Akliouche goal vs. Manchester City (63rd min, Manchester City 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain)

Donnarumma is unable to keep out Akliouche’s long range effort, and it’s 4-1 to PSG ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/u567943XOw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 14, 2026

Akliouche makes it 4-1! Donnarumma will not want to watch that one back!

Dembele squeezes the ball through to Akliouche just inside the penalty area, and the winger expertly touches and turns onto his left foot.

Akliouche's effort is initially saved by Donnarumma, but the ball bounces and spins into the back of the net, with the goalkeeper unable to keep it out.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Paris Saint-Germain (75th min, Manchester City 2-4 Paris Saint-Germain)

Erling Haaland gets his second of the night, and the game could be back on ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/sFZ0eT2Egz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 14, 2026

Haaland scores a second for Man City!

PSG lose the ball in a dangerous position and Man City work the ball to Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Bouaddi pulls the ball back to Haaland at the edge of the box, and the striker calmly converts with his right foot to pull Man City back into the game once again.

MAN OF THE MATCH - VITINHA

© Iconsport / Alamy

Countless players could have been awarded the man of the match, with both sets of forwards producing superb performances.

Our pick of the bunch, however, is Vitinha, who scored the third and seemed to cover every blade of grass during tonight's victory.

Even during the second-half scare as Man City attempted to fight back, Vitinha was able to get his foot on the ball several times and calm the play down, helping PSG to their win.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester City 54%-46% Paris Saint-Germain

Shots: Manchester City 27-15 Paris Saint-Germain

Shots on target: Manchester City 9-10 Paris Saint-Germain

Corners: Manchester City 11-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Fouls: Manchester City 10-11 Paris Saint-Germain

BEST STATS

99 - There were just 99 seconds between Manchester City going 1-0 and 2-0 behind to PSG. Problems. https://t.co/nIZGcOrx73 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2026

Ousmane Dembélé has now scored in each of his last six Champions League appearances. He has nine goals in total during that time. ? https://t.co/NQct6RIn95 — Squawka (@Squawka) October 14, 2026

Teams to score three first half goals against Man City at the Etihad in the Champions League since 2016/17: ◉ PSG (2026) End of list. ? https://t.co/BQK33t5m6A — Squawka (@Squawka) October 14, 2026

-3 - Manchester City are trailing by three goals at half-time of a home game for the first time since January 2012 in the FA Cup against Manchester United. Poznań. https://t.co/K7oNLXWpfq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2026

3 - Aston Villa and PSG are the first teams in UEFA Champions League history to score three first half goals in both of their opening two matches of a campaign. Offensive. https://t.co/g8dS7HBX2j — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2026

Erling Haaland is now Man City's all-time top goalscorer in the Champions League ? https://t.co/Od42nJxcKG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 14, 2026

Fewest games needed to score 60 Champions League goals: ◉ 60 - Erling Haaland ◎ 80 - Lionel Messi He breaks the record in TWENTY fewer games. ? https://t.co/wmdegKT8PS — Squawka (@Squawka) October 14, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester City will look to bounce back when they welcome Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain will play their second consecutive away match as they travel to Strasbourg on Saturday for a matchday seven clash in Ligue 1.