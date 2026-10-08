Real Madrid's two transfer priorities for next summer 'revealed' as club target two key areas

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real Madrid's two priorities during next summer's transfer window will be to sign a centre-back and a central midfielder.

Real Madrid signed Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer from Liverpool over the summer to boost their defence, while Bernardo Silva was brought in following the expiration of his contract at Manchester City to hand the capital outfit a different option in central midfield.

Antonio Rudiger is likely to leave Bernabeu on a free transfer next year, while Raul Asensio is expected to be sold, opening up a spot in the squad for at least one more centre-back.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are believed to be open to selling Aurelien Tchouameni next summer, with Manchester United still thought to be keen.

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Real Madrid 'to target' centre-back, central midfielder in 2027

According to Romano, Los Blancos will look to bring in another centre-back in 2027, while a central midfielder is also high on the club's wishlist.

Real Madrid were expected to sign Rodri from Man City over the summer, but it was Barcelona that ultimately got a deal done for the Spain international.

"Looking ahead to next season, the defensive side will once again be a priority, with the aim of making at least one top-level signing," Romano wrote on Apuesta.

"After exploring options like Ruben Dias and Alessandro Bastoni last summer - deals that were put on hold after securing the free transfer of Ibrahima Konate in order to prioritise other areas - the club will once again make a push to bolster its back line.

"Furthermore, the sporting management will continue to focus on the midfield. Following the outcome of the Rodri saga, a player targeted by Real Madrid who ultimately joined FC Barcelona, ​​the club wants to avoid any mistakes and is preparing strategic moves in the centre of the pitch to ensure they remain balanced for the 2027 season."

© Iconsport / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

When are Real Madrid back in action?

Real Madrid will be aiming to bounce back from their defeat to Atletico Madrid before the international break when they resume their La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table, six points behind the leaders Barcelona ahead of the next set of fixtures in Spain's top flight.

A busy October will also see Real Madrid face Roma and RB Leipzig in the Champions League, in addition to league matches against Sevilla and Barcelona.