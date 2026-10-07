Man United transfer news: Real Madrid 'open' to selling key midfielder next year

Real Madrid are still reportedly open to selling key midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, with a move to Manchester United in 2027 potentially on the cards.

There was a host of speculation surrounding Tchouameni's future over the summer, with Man United believed to have identified the midfielder as their leading transfer target.

However, the transfer window closed with the Frenchman still at Bernabeu, and he has made four appearances for Jose Mourinho's side this season, having recovered from a muscular issue which sidelined him early in the campaign.

Real Madrid are believed to have agreed a new deal with Tchouameni until the summer of 2031, but there has been no confirmation, so officially his contract expires in 2028.

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Real Madrid 'open' to selling Tchouameni next year

According to journalist Jorge Picon, Real Madrid remain open to selling Tchouameni, with the Frenchman potentially leaving if a "good offer" arrives.

Picon, speaking on Inaki Angulo's YouTube channel, said that Los Blancos would rather sell Tchouameni than Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid missing out on Rodri to Barcelona was allegedly the main reason why Tchouameni stayed, with the Frenchman thought to have been open to a departure.

There is again speculation surrounding Tchouameni's future, which could potentially re-open the door for Man United to move for him in 2027.

Man United signed three new midfielders over the summer, bringing in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, and the latter could potentially make his debut in Saturday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Kobbie Mainoo is the fourth midfield option for Man United, but Manuel Ugarte is likely to leave next summer, once he has recovered from a long-term knee injury.

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Could Man United seriously move for Tchouameni?

Man United spent big on Santos, Tielemans and Baleba over the summer, and their focus next year will be on overhauling their defence, while a new centre-forward could also be signed.

However, it is not impossible to imagine Man United again dipping into the midfield market, especially if a player of Tchouameni's ilk becomes available for transfer.