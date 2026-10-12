Preview: Portsmouth vs Sheffield United - prediction, team news, lineups

On the back of contrasting results on their return from the September and October international break at the weekend, Portsmouth and Sheffield United will do battle at Fratton Park on Wednesday.
The visitors climbed to 14th place in the Championship table with a home win in their first game back on Saturday, while their hosts suffered a derby-day defeat to rivals Southampton last time out.
Match preview
Portsmouth return to action on Wednesday aiming to make a return to winning ways in the Championship and bounce back from a painful defeat from the three-week international break on Sunday.
In their second consecutive campaign in England's second tier, on the back of an 18th-placed finish last time around, John Mousinho's side currently find themselves 19th after eight matches with eight points on the board and a game in hand on most sides in the division.
That is despite a creditable defensive record, with only two sides outside of the top six conceding fewer than the 11 goals they have allowed, while Pompey had started to get up and running before the international break.
Mousinho's men followed up a 2-0 home triumph with draws away at Charlton Athletic and at home to Blackburn Rovers, putting their first four home points on the board across those matches after two defeats, but after three weeks off, they visited rivals Southampton on Sunday and lost 1-0 to James Bree's early goal, despite playing the second half against 10 men after Cameron Bragg was sent off.
Left wounded by that derby defeat, and now sitting just one point above the bottom three, Portsmouth will hope to get back on track and begin climbing back towards the right end of the division with a victory on Wednesday.
Their visitors, meanwhile, head to the south coast aiming to make it back-to-back victories after a welcome return to winning ways in their first game back at the weekend.
Aiming to put a disappointing 2025-26 season behind them and return to challenging for promotion back to the Premier League, Sheffield United endured a slow start, heading into the first international break of the term on the back of three straight losses in all competitions and on nine points from eight league games.
In those games, the Blades only scored nine goals while conceding 11, most recently losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Stoke City either side of an EFL Cup loss to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town, but they returned in style after three weeks off on Saturday.
Chris Wilder's men hosted Lincoln City and took a first-half lead through Patrick Bamford, before Tahith Chong doubled the lead early in the second half and Bamford scored his second and the Blades' third 13 minutes from time.
With renewed confidence from that bounce-back result, and having moved back up to 14th spot and within just two points of fifth spot at this early stage, Sheffield United will aim to make it consecutive three-point hauls and continue a climb towards the right end of the table.
Portsmouth Championship form:
Sheffield United Championship form:
Sheffield United form (all competitions):
Team News
Portsmouth remain unable to call on defender Connor Ogilvie and winger Josh Murphy on Wednesday due to ongoing injuries.
Tyrese Shade, Abu Kamara and Ryan Kavuma McQueen lined up in a supporting trio behind striker Colby Bishop on Sunday, but Adrian Segecic may come in from the outset for Wednesday's match.
Conor Shaughnessy also missed the weekend's trip to Southampton, and Regan Poole and Madiodio Dia could again partner up at the back if his absence continues.
Sheffield United are still without Femi Seriki, while Kalvin Phillips was not fit to make their first game back after the break through a minor injury.
Wilder may field an unchanged starting XI from their 3-0 victory, with Joe Rothwell continuing alongside Sydie Peck in midfield in Phillips's absence.
Tom Cannon will hope to again join Bamford up front, after the latter netted his fourth and fifth league goals of the season at the weekend, while Tahith Chong and Ben Brereton Diaz both contributed from the wings with Chong scoring and assisting in his first league start of the season.
Portsmouth possible starting lineup:
Schmid; Swanson, Poole, Dia, Meghoma; Pack, Adams; Kavuma McQueen, Kamara, Segecic; Bishop
Sheffield United possible starting lineup:
Cooper; Choudhury, Tanganga, Kitching, McCallum; Rothwell, Peck; Chong, Brereton Diaz; Bamford, Cannon
We say: Portsmouth 1-2 Sheffield United
Sheffield United were finally able to make their quality count on Saturday after an underwhelming first run of the season, and with renewed confidence and the fresh start after the break we fancy them to prevail against a Portsmouth team wounded by a derby defeat.
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