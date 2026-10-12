Preview: Portsmouth vs Sheffield United - prediction, team news, lineups

On the back of contrasting results on their return from the September and October international break at the weekend, Portsmouth and Sheffield United will do battle at Fratton Park on Wednesday.

The visitors climbed to 14th place in the Championship table with a home win in their first game back on Saturday, while their hosts suffered a derby-day defeat to rivals Southampton last time out.

Match preview

Portsmouth return to action on Wednesday aiming to make a return to winning ways in the Championship and bounce back from a painful defeat from the three-week international break on Sunday.

In their second consecutive campaign in England's second tier, on the back of an 18th-placed finish last time around, John Mousinho's side currently find themselves 19th after eight matches with eight points on the board and a game in hand on most sides in the division.

That is despite a creditable defensive record, with only two sides outside of the top six conceding fewer than the 11 goals they have allowed, while Pompey had started to get up and running before the international break.

Mousinho's men followed up a 2-0 home triumph with draws away at Charlton Athletic and at home to Blackburn Rovers, putting their first four home points on the board across those matches after two defeats, but after three weeks off, they visited rivals Southampton on Sunday and lost 1-0 to James Bree's early goal, despite playing the second half against 10 men after Cameron Bragg was sent off.

Left wounded by that derby defeat, and now sitting just one point above the bottom three, Portsmouth will hope to get back on track and begin climbing back towards the right end of the division with a victory on Wednesday.