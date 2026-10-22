Preview: Portsmouth vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams level on 15 points will lock horns when Portsmouth welcome Millwall to Fratton Park for Saturday's Championship encounter.

Pompey have put together a three-game unbeaten run, while the Lions have taken just a point from their last two outings.

Match preview

After being left disappointed by a 1-0 defeat in the south coast derby, Portsmouth have responded with a strong run of form that has seen them pick up seven points from a possible nine.

Pompey recorded back-to-back victories over Sheffield United and Norwich City, before they rescued a 1-1 draw in their first meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers in 16 years.

John Mousinho's side appeared to be heading towards a narrow defeat until Terry Devlin netted an 86th-minute equaliser at Molineux, extending Pompey's unbeaten head-to-head record to seven matches (W3, D4).

Having avoided defeat in five of their last six outings, Portsmouth head into the weekend in 13th place in the Championship table, with just two points separating them from the top eight.

They will now return to the familiar surroundings of Fratton Park, where they have won two and drawn one of their last three matches, scoring at least two goals in each of those games.

Portsmouth will hope that home advantage can help them claim a third consecutive win against Millwall after recording a pair of 3-1 victories in both meetings in the 2025-26 Championship season.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Millwall are sitting one place above Portsmouth on goals scored, but they have plenty of work to do if they are to get anywhere near matching last season's third-place finish.

The Lions have won just two of their last nine league matches after starting the season with back-to-back victories.

The most recent of those victories came via a narrow 1-0 scoreline in their away clash against Preston North End earlier this month.

Millwall then came out of the wrong side of a 1-0 result in their home meeting with Swansea City, before they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Lincoln City at The Den, their third draw in the last five matches.

After playing consecutive home games, Millwall head on their travels with hopes of recording back-to-back league away wins for the first time since March.

Prior to last season, the Lions had enjoyed a run of six consecutive victories against Portsmouth in all competitons, a winning run that also yielded four clean sheets.

Portsmouth Championship form:

Millwall Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Portsmouth's lengthy injury list features Benjamin Arthur, Conor Shaughnessy, Connor Ogilvie, Mark Kosznovszky, John Swift, Josh Murphy, Franco Umeh and Luke Brooke-Smith.

Striker Colby Bishop is unlikely to be ready after being left out of Tuesday's matchday squad with a knee issue.

Marlon Pack, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, Marezi and Zak Swanson are all pushing for recalls after dropping down to the bench in midweek.

As for the visitors, goalkeeper Max Crocombe will start in place of Filip Marschall, who is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury in the draw with Lincoln.

The Lions are also without the services of Lukas Jensen, Massimo Luongo, Casper De Norre, Mathis Servais, Mihailo Ivanovic and Josh Coburn.

Forward Tairyk Arconte is also a fitness concern after missing the last two matches with an ankle issue he sustained in the win over Preston on October 10.

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Swanson, Poole, Dia, Meghoma; Pack, Mohamed; Kamara, Segecic, Kavuma-McQueen; Marezi

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Metcalfe, Mazou-Sacko; Sykes, Neghli, Lisbie; Dykes

We say: Portsmouth 2-1 Millwall

Portsmouth carry momentum into Saturday's fixture after taking seven points from their previous three games, and considering they have won two of their last three outings at Fratton Park, we think home advantage will help them claim a narrow victory over Millwall.

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