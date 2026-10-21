Preview: Lens vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

In search of a third successive league triumph, Lens return to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday to face one of this season’s surprise stories, Paris FC.

Last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up are up to eighth in the table thanks to a 3-1 triumph at Troyes last week, putting them four points below Paris FC, who sit third following a thrilling 4-3 win over Rennes.

Match preview

Under Yannick Cahuzac, Lens are starting to gel, at least in league play, with two wins in a row and points in three of their last four league fixtures.

With a triumph on Saturday, they would equal their longest winning run in the French top flight from the 2026 portion of last season.

While they may be turning the corner domestically, they are struggling in Europe, having lost their last two Champions League affairs without scoring a goal, including a 3-0 defeat at Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Although they have conceded only once in their last two league fixtures, Lens have given up multiple goals in all three of their Champions League matches, putting them below the knockout stage line of that tournament.

Lens have won two of their three domestic home games this season but could match their number of home defeats on Saturday from the 2026 portion of last season (two).

Les Sang et Or can extend their winning run against Paris FC across all competitions to six matches this weekend, beating them at Stade Bollaert-Delelis 2-1 a season ago.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

In a back-and-forth affair in the French capital last week, Paris FC found a way, eventually pulling ahead of Rennes and collecting maximum points.

Liam Rosenior’s men were pegged back by Stade Rennais twice but remain unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 this season.

While they have netted a combined nine goals at home in this competition, the Parisian side have failed to score in two of their three league contests away from home thus far.

On Sunday, Paris could suffer successive away defeats in Ligue 1 for the first time all year, matching their longest losing streak as the visitors from a season ago.

As impressive as Paris FC have been this season, they have been a little too aggressive at times in their end of the field, conceding a league-high three penalties already.

Paris FC can collect their first-ever Ligue 1 triumph at Lens this weekend, having not won at Stade Bollaert-Delelis since a 1-0 triumph in Ligue 2 back in 2016.

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Paris FC form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire

Thigh strains may keep Jhoanner Chavez and Abdallah Sima out of the Lens fold this weekend, while Jonathan Gradit is questionable due to a muscle injury.

Also questionable will be Maik Nawrocki because of a cruciate ligament tear, while Matthieu Udol is eligible to return from his red card suspension.

Odsonne Edouard and Ruben Aguilar netted in their victory over Troyes after an own goal put them ahead, while Florian Thauvin surprisingly played just over half an hour in their midweek defeat to Club Brugge.

For Paris FC, Jonathan Ikone has a leg issue, Nhoa Sangui has a sore hamstring and Luca Koleosho is questionable with a knock.

Three new faces returned to the Paris FC fold as substitutes last time out, including Moses Simon, who earned just his third Ligue 1 cap of the campaign.

Maxime Lopez notched a brace against Rennes last Sunday, and Lassine Sinayoko did the same, scoring the winner from the penalty spot in the 97th minute.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Antonio, Ganiou, Baidoo; Aguilar, Haidara, Bulatovic, Udol; Thauvin, Sotoca; Edouard

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Camara, Chergui, Coppola, Traore; Lopez, Lees-Melou; Kebbal, Pagis, Krasso; Sinayoko

We say: Lens 1-1 Paris FC

These are two resilient teams that have played well domestically, and we believe the Lens backline will hold firm, with each side taking a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.