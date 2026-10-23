Saturday's Ligue 1 prediction as Lens welcome Paris FC

Today's Ligue 1 prediction involves the clash between Lens and Paris FC.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

In search of a third successive league triumph, Lens return to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday to face one of this season’s surprise stories, Paris FC amid the unrest occurring in parts of France.

Last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up are up to eighth in the table thanks to a 3-1 triumph at Troyes last week, putting them four points below Paris FC, who sit third following a thrilling 4-3 win over Rennes.

We say: Lens 1-1 Paris FC

These are two resilient teams that have played well domestically, and we believe the Lens backline will hold firm, with each side taking a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lens vs. Paris FC, including team news and predicted lineups