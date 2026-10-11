Preview: Cardiff City vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

Cardiff City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Watford to the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 21st in the Championship table, while the visitors are just one point above them in 20th.

Match preview

Cardiff returned from the international break with a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Andri Gudjohnsen and Todd Cantwell put Blackburn 2-0 up in the first half, before Callum Robinson pulled a goal back for the Bluebirds in the 53rd minute.

Cardiff improved after the interval but could not find an equaliser, leaving Brian Barry-Murphy's side with seven points from nine Championship matches.

The defeat means Cardiff have won just one league game so far and are only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

It was particularly disappointing as their first win came just before the international break, with Cardiff beating Charlton Athletic 3-1, and they will be looking to bounce back immediately on Tuesday.

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Watford, meanwhile, have lost their three games and were thumped 4-0 at home by fellow strugglers Burnley on Saturday.

The Hornets conceded three goals in the opening 25 minutes, with Jacob Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni and Reo Hatate all on target before Marcus Edwards added a fourth late on.

It was Burnley's first league victory of the season and further highlighted Watford's defensive struggles, with Alessio Dionisi's side failing to keep a single clean sheet.

Watford remain 20th with eight points from nine games and it is also worth noting that they have failed to beat Cardiff in their last five meetings.

Cardiff City Championship form:

Watford Championship form:

Team News

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Cardiff are without Krystian Bielik, who is currently serving a two-match suspension, which means Gabriel Osho and Dylan Lawlor are likely to continue their centre-back partnership.

Jack Moylan is also expected to start in midfield alongside Joel Colwill and Alex Robertson.

Watford could make changes after a poor showing on Saturday, with Othane Maamma, Jordan Zemura and Martin Payero all likely to start.

Edo Kayembe and Hector Kyprianou should continue their partnership in midfield.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Osho, Lawlor, Bagan; Colwill, Robertson, Moylan; Tanner, Robinson, Ashford

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Traore, Pollock, Mlacic, Zemura; Kayembe, Kyprianou; Doumbia, Maamma, Nabizada; Payero

We say: Cardiff City 2-1 Watford

Both sides have made poor starts to the season, but Cardiff are in slightly better form and should have enough to beat a Watford team that were thrashed 4-0 at the weekend.

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