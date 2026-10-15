Preview: Watford vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

After their South Wales slaughtering earlier in the week, Watford return to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon, when Charlton Athletic are the latest Championship visitors to Hertfordshire.

The Hornets were demolished at the home of Cardiff City last time out, whilst the Addicks left it late to secure a share of the spoils with Burnley, who are increasingly appearing as relegation candidates.

Match preview

Since a 2-1 home victory over Preston North End on September 8, Watford's early-season fortunes have taken a drastic turn for the worse, with Saturday's hosts losing four consecutive league matches.

From the evidence of back-to-back defeats by Burnley (0-4) and Cardiff (1-5) since the end of the extended international break, the Hornets are in serious danger of concluding a five-year stay in the Championship with relegation to the third tier.

That being said, Watford head coach Alessio Dionisi supposedly retains the support of ruthless club owner Gino Pozzo, despite rumours suggesting that the Italian was sacked in the middle of his side's Cardiff debacle on Tuesday night.

On a mission to avoid five straight losses, the Hornets are back at Vicarage Road on the weekend looking to end a run of consecutive home defeats, with the Hertfordshire outfit losing matches to Stoke City and Burnley by an aggregate scoreline of 6-1.

A consistent problem for Saturday's hosts at the beginning of this term, Watford have scored just eight goals across 10 second-tier fixtures following the departures of Nestory Irankunda and Imran Louza in the summer, with only Lincoln City (7) netting fewer so far.

© Imago / Focus Images

Whilst there was no return to winning ways for Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night, manager Nathan Jones was up to his old tricks, rattling the Championship community with his passionate goal celebrations.

The 53-year-old reacted jubilantly as his Addicks outfit twice came from behind to snatch a point at Turf Moor, with recently-relegated Burnley the victims of a last-minute equaliser from summer signing Ivan Mesik.

As is the case with this weekend's hosts, Charlton's most recent victory came against bottom side Preston, meaning that the Londoners are currently on a seven-match winless streak (D5 L2) dating back to early September.

Despite winning just three of their opening 10 league contests, the Addicks are sitting in a respectable 13th spot in the Championship standings, only two points behind eighth-placed Stoke.

Charlton are winless across their past four away fixtures (D2 L2), and the visiting side has failed to come out on top of this matchup in the past six editions, with Jones's men drawing 1-1 at Vicarage Road last season.

Watford Championship form:

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Watford are expected to make a number of changes from the starting XI which disappointed heavily at Cardiff on Tuesday, with Myron Boadu and Stephy Mavididi likely to drop out.

The only player to score more than once in the Championship so far for the Hornets, youngster Amin Nabizada should play on the left wing.

Dionisi's hands are still tied slightly due to limited midfield and defensive positions, with Edoardo Bove (muscle), Jeremy Ngakia (thigh) and Kwadwo Baah (thigh) unavailable.

Charlton's injury woes are beginning to ease up, with Matty Gooden and Nathaniel Chalobah close to returning from fitness setbacks.

However, the Addicks remain without the services of Kenyan centre-back Collins Sichenje until the end of October.

Centre-back Billy Koumetio has started back-to-back matches over the past week, making his first Championship appearances since August.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Traore, Pollock, Keben, Bola; Kayembe, Kyprianou, Maamma, Payero, Nabizada; Doumbia

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Ramsey, Jones, Koumetio; McNamara, Skipp, Coventry, Bell; Grant, Campbell, Leaburn

We say: Watford 1-2 Charlton Athletic

Watford are clearly in a real rut, and another defeat here could see the managerial axe swung at under-pressure Dionisi.

The atmosphere is likely to be tense at Vicarage Road - conditions that Jones's plucky Charlton side typically thrive in.

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