Preview: Burnley vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to build on their first Championship win of the season, Burnley welcome Charlton Athletic to Turf Moor on Tuesday night for their 10th league match of the campaign.

The Clarets thrashed Watford 4-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday to climb off the bottom of the table, while the Addicks' winless run stretched to six matches following a 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

Match preview

Following an extended three-week international break, Burnley returned to action at the bottom of the Championship table, having drawn four and lost four of their opening eight league matches under new manager Nicky Hayen.

Having arrived in the summer following the Clarets' relegation from the Premier League, Hayen entered his 11th game in charge still searching for his first victory in any competition.

However, the Lancashire side produced a dominant first-half display against Watford on Saturday, with goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni and Reo Hatate putting Burnley firmly in control before Marcus Edwards added a fourth late on.

The much-needed victory ended a winless run that stretched back to their time in the top flight and marked only the second time they had taken points away from home this season.

As well as scoring four goals, their highest tally since a narrow win over Crystal Palace in February, Burnley kept their first clean sheet since March.

Four points gained across their matches either side of the international break suggest an improvement in form as they prepare for a busy run of fixtures.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Charlton Athletic, the visitors head into Tuesday's clash 12th in the table after winning three, drawing four and losing two of their opening nine matches, leaving them level with the sides immediately around them on 13 points.

The Addicks, led by Nathan Jones, took an early lead against Bristol City on Saturday through Karlan Grant before Scott Twine equalised from the penalty spot 19 minutes later, ensuring the match against Michael Skubala's side finished 1-1.

Twine's penalty was only the second goal Charlton have conceded at The Valley this season, with the Addicks still unbeaten on home soil. Their away form, however, remains a concern.

Since securing a surprise victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium in August, Charlton have collected just one further point on their travels, leaving them with the 18th-best away record in the division.

The contrast between their home and away performances is reflected in their defensive record, with seven more goals conceded on the road than at The Valley.

Only three sides have drawn more often than the Addicks, whose latest stalemate extended their winless run to six matches and left them outside the playoff places.

Burnley Championship form:

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Hayen could be forced into a change after Amdouni was withdrawn with an injury in the 62nd minute against Watford.

Edwards replaced the Swiss forward and went on to score, putting the former Tottenham Hotspur man in contention to start if Amdouni is unavailable.

Jordan Beyer and Hannibal Mejbri remain sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Josh Cullen is closing in on a return after a serious knee injury has kept him out since December 2025.

Charlton, meanwhile, could name an unchanged starting XI, although Jones may consider rotating his side with a demanding run of fixtures ahead.

Grant scored his second goal of the season against Bristol City and is expected to retain his place in attack, while club top scorer Tyreece Campbell should continue on the wing.

Jones will again be without William Mannion, Kayne Ramsay and Collins Sichenje, who remain unavailable through injury.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Walker, Ahmedhodzic, I. Julio, L. Pires; Alleyne, Hatate; Ramazani, Laurent, Edwards; B. Larsen

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; McNamara, Jones, Koumetio, Edwards; Coventry, Skipp; Grant, Mbick, Campbell; Leaburn

We say: Burnley 1-1 Charlton Athletic

With both sides struggling for consistency, we are not expecting a classic at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Burnley will take confidence from their emphatic win over Watford, but Charlton's solid home form and tendency to draw matches could help the visitors secure another point in a low-scoring contest.

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