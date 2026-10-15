Preview: Norwich City vs Portsmouth - prediction, team news, lineups

Norwich City will look to end a five-game losing run in all competitions when they take on Portsmouth in Saturday's clash at Carrow Road.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be aiming to record a second straight victory after getting the better of Sheffield United in midweek.

Match preview

After being appointed in November last year, Philippe Clement led Norwich away from danger and to a commendable eight-placed finish, sparking hopes that they would be able to make a serious playoff push this term.

However, the early signs suggest Norwich could be battling for Championship survival after mustering just nine points from their opening 10 games.

In fact, they have lost each of their last five competitive outings since recording back-to-back wins over Birmingham City and Sheffield at the start of September.

Norwich's poor run of results started with 4-3 defeats to Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers, either side of a heavy 5-0 loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup fourth round.

They then gave up a lead in a 2-1 defeat against Swansea City in their first game back from the international break, before they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss in Wednesday's home meeting with Southampton, leaving them in 20th place and just one point clear of the drop zone.

Having shipped 20 goals in 10 games, Norwich head into the weekend with the league's joint-worst defensive record, although a 17-goal return makes them the division's joint fourth-highest scorers, offering some hope that they can end their 24-year wait for a home win against Portsmouth.

© Imago / Focus Images

Pompey, meanwhile, are sitting three points clear of the bottom three after bouncing back from a 1-0 defeat against rivals Southampton with a hard-fought victory over 10-man Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Zak Swanson opened the scoring in the 41st minute with a stunning effort from distance, shortly before Hamza Choudhury was sent off for two bookable offences.

Adrian Segecic looked to have put Pompey in complete control when he doubled the lead inside the first 10 minutes of the first period, only for the Blades to fight back with two goals in eight minutes.

But just as Portsmouth thought they had dropped two crucial points, substitute Ebou Adams netted an 89th-minute winner to fire his side to a 3-2 victory, their second win in their last two outings at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho's side will now head on their travels with the clear objective to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season, although that will be a tricky task for a team that have taken just one point from their last two matches.

They should at least fancy their chances of picking up a positive result, having avoided defeat in each of their last five trips to Carrow Road, including a 1-1 draw in their most recent meeting with Norwich in April.

Norwich City Championship form:

Norwich City form (all competitions):

Portsmouth Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Norwich goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic will miss a second consecutive game after suffering a concussion in last weekend's defeat to Swansea.

The Canaries remain without Kenny McLean, Mirko Topic, Ali Ahmed, Papa Amadou Diallo and Mohamed Toure.

Full-back Keller Fisher is also a doubt after missing Wednesday's clash against Southampton with a back issue.

As for Portsmouth, they are still unable to call upon Conor Shaughnessy, Conor Ogilvie, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Brooke-Smith, Josh Murphy, Franco Umeh and Thomas Waddingham.

John Swift will be out for six weeks with a knee problem he sustained in training, while Keshi Anderson is set for another spell on the sidelines after his substitute appearance against Sheffield United was cut short by a hamstring injury.

Tyrese Shade failed a fitness test ahead of Wednesday's win, but there appears to be confidence around his availability for Saturday's away trip.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Stacey, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; Wright, Mattsson; Brooks, Maghoma, Schwartau; Makama

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Swanson, Poole, Dia, Meghoma; Pack, Adams; Kamara, Segecic, Kavuma-McQueen; Marezi

We say: Norwich City 1-1 Portsmouth

While Portsmouth have lost two of their previous three away games, they are currently enjoying a five-game unbeaten streak at Carrow Road, and with that in mind, we think they will take a point from Saturday's contest to prolong Norwich's winless run.

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