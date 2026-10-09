Preview: Motherwell vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams vying to snap losing streaks will meet at Fir Park on Sunday, when Motherwell host Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts have lost their last three league fixtures, while the visitors have been defeated in their last three matches across all competitions.

Match preview

Motherwell initially made a strong start to the 2026-27 season, remaining undefeated in their opening six matches with four wins and two draws.

However, Alfred Johansson eventually tasted defeat for the first time as Motherwell manager in the Scottish League Cup second round, suffering a shock 1-0 loss to Stenhousemuir.

That defeat marked the beginning of a downturn in form for the Steelmen, subsequently enduring back-to-back defeats to Freiburg in the Conference League playoff qualifying round.

Although they initially bounced back with a draw against St Mirren and win against Dundee United, Johansson's side have since fallen to three straight defeats for the second time this season.

Those results have seen Motherwell drop to eighth in the standings with eight points, meaning the Steelmen now hold just a two point lead over 11th-placed Falkirk and three points above Kilmarnock at the bottom of the standings.

The Steelmen have conceded seven goals and scored just once during that run of losses, leaving Johansson eager to see improvements in performance and result when they take on Celtic.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Motherwell will attempt to capitalise on Celtic's current crisis, with the Bhoys similarly heading into Sunday's fixture off the back of three consecutive defeats.

The first of those defeats saw Celtic suffer their first domestic loss of the campaign, with Old Firm rivals Rangers handing the Bhoys a miserable 3-0 defeat in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.

Celtic followed that result with back-to-back defeats at Celtic Park, losing 3-1 to Ferencvaros in the Europa League before another defeat to Rangers, losing 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership.

Martin O'Neill is, consequently, starting to come under increasing pressure, especially after the humiliating 5-1 loss to LASK Linz in the second leg of their Champions League playoff qualifying round earlier this season, which saw Celtic squander a 4-0 lead to suffer elimination from the competition.

Despite their ongoing struggles, the Bhoys will be able to draw confidence from their recent record against Motherwell, having lost just one of their last 38 clashes with the Steelmen.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

Motherwell form (all competitions):

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

Celtic form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Motherwell are anticipated to be without Callum Hendry, Johnny Koutroumbis, Jordan McGhee, Paul McGinn and Oscar Priestman due to ongoing injury issues.

The Steelmen have scored just once in their last three matches, and Johansson may opt to change the attacking lineup in search of improved output on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Celtic are expected to be without Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand and Jota due to injury, while Benjamin Nygren is a doubt due to a virus.

Celtic unsuccessfully switched to a 3-4-2-1 in the loss to Rangers last time out, and O'Neill may decide to revert to a 4-2-3-1 for the clash with Motherwell as the Bhoys aim to end their losing run.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Paulsen; Sparrow, Girdwood-Reich, Moormann, Longelo; Fadinger, Hodge; Maswanhise, Lowry, Vogt; Charles-Cook

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Tierney; McGregor, Baur; Hassan, Tounekti, Duran; Hogh

We say: Motherwell 1-3 Celtic

Celtic may be enduring a difficult run, but the Bhoys have a superb record in this fixture, and with the hosts also on a losing streak, we are predicting the Bhoys to win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.