Preview: Mansfield Town vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

Mansfield Town welcome Oxford United to the One Call Stadium on Thursday evening for their latest instalment of action in the 2026-27 League One campaign.

In their previous outing, the Stags claimed an important 2-1 home win against a struggling Bromley side, while the U’s survived a late scare to beat Notts County by the same scoreline at Meadow Lane.

Match preview

Following an impressive end to the 2025-26 season, winning three of their final four league matches to finish in the top half of the table, Mansfield would have been disappointed with the start of their third successive year in League One.

Despite kicking off their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers on the opening day, the Stags won just one of their next six fixtures and earned only five points in the process to sit narrowly above the drop zone in 20th at the end of September.

It is not just in the league that Mansfield have struggled either, with Nigel Clough’s men falling to a 3-0 against Sheffield United in August to exit the EFL Cup in the opening round before losing to both Port Vale and Manchester City U21s in their first two EFL Trophy matches to sit rock bottom of the Group 4 table.

However, having ended their six week long wait for victory with a 2-1 triumph over Bromley on Saturday afternoon and facing some more favourable upcoming fixtures, Clough’s side now have a great opportunity to rise further up the league table and build upon their current three match unbeaten streak.

If they are to continue their steady climb towards the playoffs, the Stags will certainly have to be on top of their game this weekend though, having failed to win any of their previous three competitive matches against Oxford and their latest victory over the U’s coming in August 2014.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After a disappointing 2025-26 Championship campaign, finishing 22nd in the table to bring their two-year spell in the division to an end, Oxford have made a promising start to the season and look set to challenge amongst the strongest sides in League One.

Although they picked up just one win from their opening three matches, the U’s have emphatically turned their form around in recent weeks, claiming convincing victories over the likes of Leicester City and Burton Albion on their way to becoming the league’s form side, having earned 10 points from their previous four fixtures.

As a result, Oxford have swiftly ascended the League One table and while their hot streak still leaves them outside the playoff places, Aaron Ramsey’s men have at least one game in hand on every other side in the division, making it highly likely they will continue their steady ascent of the league.

Much like their opposition, the U’s have been lacklustre in the cups though, following up a 2-0 defeat to Leyton Orient in the opening round of the EFL Cup by taking just a point from their first EFL Trophy fixture away to Exeter City, leaving them outside the progression places in Group 9.

However, having won four of the previous seven meetings between the sides, including a 3-1 victory at the One Call Stadium in November 2013, Oxford will undoubtedly be confident of maintaining their stellar streak against Mansfield on Thursday evening and temporarily climbing into the League One top two.

Mansfield Town League One form:

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Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

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Oxford United League One form:

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Oxford United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Mansfield will be without Grenada international Lucas Akins and 31-year-old defender Billy Cargill for this week’s clash as both continue their recovery from hamstring injuries.

Veteran striker David McGoldrick also recently picked up a knock and has missed the previous two outings for the Stags, making him a doubt to feature against Oxford too.

Having picked up a red card only two minutes after coming off the bench against Huddersfield Town last month, Clough has been without Owen Dodgson for Mansfield’s two latest fixtures and the 23-year-old will serve the final match of his suspension on Thursday evening.

The hosts’ biggest threat is definitely Guyanese winger Nathan Moriah-Welsh, who is the club’s top scorer so far this season and netted the winner against Bromley on Saturday afternoon.

Oxford have no fresh injury concerns following their trip to Notts County, with Frankie Kent still their biggest miss as he remains out with an ACL injury suffered during preseason training.

Ramsey is also expected to miss both South Korean midfielder Jin-Woo Jeon and 22-year-old forward Aidomo Emakhu this week, though they are nearing returns from back and leg issues respectively.

After sustaining a serious hamstring injury against Cambridge United last month, Oxford look as though they will be without Northern Irish midfielder Jamie McDonnell for a significant period too, with Louie Sibley likely to fill the void left by the 22-year-old.

Although he is nearing a return, Thursday’s fixture is also likely to come too soon for Dutch defender Ruben Roosken, who is yet to feature for the visitors this season due to an undisclosed issue.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Hewitt, Oshilaja, Sweeney; Reed; Moriah-Welsh, Maris, Thompson, McLaughlin; Smith, Hendry

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Kioso, Helik, Brown, Currie; Brannagan, Sibley; Missanga, Goodrham, Dembele; Harris

We say: Mansfield Town 1-1 Oxford United

Possessing one of the strongest home records in the league this season, taking 10 points from their four matches at the One Call Stadium, Mansfield should be confident that the familiar surroundings can bring them the same joy once again this week.

However, facing an Oxford side that have conflictingly impressed on their travels, winning three of their four fixtures on the road so far this campaign, the hosts face an almighty test on Thursday evening and we think the spoils will be shared after 90 minutes.

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