Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats to make 'renewed push' for £50m winger in January

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo during the January transfer window.

Regis Le Bris's side will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the Europa League when they make the trip to Poland to face Lech Poznan on Thursday night, in front of a passionate away following.

There have been suggestions that Sunderland could be set to sacrifice their continental aspirations in order to secure safety in the Premier League, with the North-East giants making a worrying start to 2026-27.

The Black Cats have collected just the single victory from their opening seven top-flight contests, meaning that they sit rock bottom of the Premier League standings, below fellow strugglers Coventry City and Fulham.

Injuries to striker Brian Brobbey and centre-back Dan Ballard over the recent international break have weakened the options at the disposal of head coach Le Bris, who is starting to come under serious pressure from supporters.

© Iconsport / MB Media

Sunderland, Newcastle to battle for Catamo in January?

According to TEAMtalk, Sunderland are preparing to renew their interest in one of the Primeira Liga's top attackers ahead of the January transfer window, in which the Stadium of Light club are expected to be very active.

The Black Cats possessed a desire to bring Sporting Lisbon's Catamo to the Premier League during the recent summer trading point, however, the Portuguese giants were unwilling to accept a £33m offer from Le Bris's side.

Sporting Lisbon are supposedly insisting that the 25-year-old's £50m release clause is paid in full, and it remains to be seen whether Sunderland will rise to that asking price when the New Year rolls around.

As well as Sunderland, it is understood that Newcastle United are admirers of the Mozambique international, who has netted once and provided four assists in eight Primeira Liga appearances so far this season.

A host of Premier League outfits are monitoring the progress and development of Catamo ahead of the January transfer window, including Leeds United, Bournemouth, Everton and high-flying Brentford.

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Sunderland's attacking issues

Finding the net on just six occasions across their first seven Premier League contests of 2026-27, Sunderland are one of the poorest attacks in the division, with only Nottingham Forest (5) scoring fewer times.

Under-pressure coach Le Bris has been forced to field makeshift forward lines in recent times due to injury, with natural full-back Trai Hume playing further up the right flank in the loss at Bournemouth on the weekend.

Bringing a winger of Catamo's quality to the Stadium of Light would be a major shot in the arm for Sunderland's survival chances, alongside their faint hopes of lifting the Europa League trophy in 2027.