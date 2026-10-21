Sunderland news: Black Cats willing to 'sacrifice' Europa League chances to achieve priority target

Sunderland are reportedly prepared to sacrifice their Europa League campaign in order to ensure Premier League safety this season.

Regis Le Bris's side endured another difficult top-flight outing on Sunday afternoon, when goals from James Tavernier and Brazilian striker Evanilson secured a 2-0 victory for Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.

On a mission to maintain their 100% start to their first continental adventure in over 50 years, Sunderland make the long trip to face Lech Poznan in the Europa League in Poland on Thursday night.

The North-East club avoided a major score in Portugal last week to record a 2-1 success over second-tier outfit Torreense, who qualified for Europe after winning Taca de Portugal in May.

Honing in on domestic matters, the Black Cats are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings with just four points from seven matches, last enjoying league victory at home to Fulham on August 30.

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Sunderland to sacrifice Europa League dreams?

According to Football Insider, Sunderland have drawn up their priority list this season, with the club's chances in Europe possibly set to take a drastic turn for the worse over the coming weeks.

The report states that the Black Cats are willing to 'sacrifice' their hopes of European glory in order to prioritise improved fortunes in the Premier League, aiming to avoid a return to the Championship.

In fact, it is believed that even a successful relegation battle would be unacceptable for Sunderland's ambitious owners, who want to cement the North-East giants as regulars in the top half of the division.

In a period of trouble, attention naturally turns to the position of the head coach, however, Le Bris supposedly has 'credit in the bank' after leading the Black Cats to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

It is understood that Sunderland's Europa League schedule could be put on the 'back burner' if their struggles in the top flight continue, with Le Bris's men two points from safety after seven games.

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Sunderland's mitigating circumstances

Whilst Sunderland's start in the Premier League has certainly been alarming for supporters, there are a number of mitigating factors at play, none more relevant than the first team's injury list.

Key starters Dan Ballard and Brian Brobbey are both on the sidelines because of hamstring problems, leaving Le Bris with no option but to field inexperienced players in the top flight this term.

Making his Premier League debut last time out, Under-21s striker Tymur Tutierov lead the line for Sunderland at Bournemouth over the weekend, managing just 15 touches and three successful passes.