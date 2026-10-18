Bournemouth 2-0 Sunderland: Nordi Mukiele makes "arrogant" claim in scathing assessment

Sunderland defender Nordi Mukiele believes that the Black Cats may be guilty of 'arrogance' after their 2-0 loss to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Regis Le Bris's Premier League struggles continued at the Vitality Stadium, where Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring inside six minutes for Bournemouth before Kevin Danso's sending-off.

Marco Rose's men doubled their advantage in the second period through Evanilson and ultimately saw out their first Premier League win of the season against the 10-man visitors.

The Black Cats were thoroughly overwhelmed by Bournemouth, who had 65% of the ball and generated 4.32 Expected Goals compared to a paltry 0.07 for Le Bris's men, who now sit 19th in the Premier League table with just four points.

Sunderland will drop down to the bottom of the rankings on Monday if Tottenham Hotspur gain at least a draw at home to Coventry City, as the Lilywhites are one point worse off with a better goal difference.

Bournemouth 2-0 Sunderland: Nordi Mukiele accuses Black Cats of 'arrogance'

⏱️ Full-time. #BOUSUN https://t.co/gBlGtNwFSo — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) October 18, 2026

After a sensational first campaign back in the top flight last season, culminating in Europa League qualification, the 2026-27 season has been a harsh reality check for Sunderland thus far.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday's defeat, former Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen defender Mukiele did not mince his words, expressing his belief that he and his teammates may have become cocky after their exploits in 2025-26.

"This game is what we [have been like] from the beginning of the season to be honest with you," Mukiele said. "We are not good enough.

"We deserve to be where we are today, definitely. Why? I don't know. Maybe because we became arrogant, this is what I think."

Sunderland have got off to a flyer in the Europa League, winning both of their opening matches against AZ Alkmaar and Torreense, but the top-flight rankings make for grim reading.

What has gone wrong for Sunderland this season?

© Iconsport / PA Images

As well as losing five and winning just one of their opening seven games, Sunderland's goal difference sits at -8, the joint-worst record in the league alongside Crystal Palace.

Sunday's loss was the Black Cats' fourth in a row in the top flight, although each of their previous three came against the three best teams in the league so far this season; Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Le Bris's side were not blown away by the Sky Blues or the Gunners by any stretch, although a home loss to 10-man Brighton was dampening, as was their matchday one loss at Ipswich Town.

Danso's individual blunder and red card against Bournemouth did not help matters, but Le Bris's side were already a goal down by that point and showed little fight or desire with 10 men on the field.

Some of Sunderland's defeats can be caveated by the quality of their opponents, but some show that Le Bris's men are a far cry from the side that took the league by storm 12 months ago.