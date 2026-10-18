Bournemouth vs. Sunderland: Premier League explain Kevin Danso red card as VAR verdict issued

The Premier League have explained why Sunderland centre-back Kevin Danso was sent off in the first half of Sunday's clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The 28-year-old started alongside Omar Alderete in the heart of Regis Le Bris's backline, after being an unused substitute in the 2-1 Europa League win over Torreense in midweek.

Danso was making his fifth straight Premier League start for the Black Cats, but the Austrian's race was run in the 17th minute as he received a straight red card for a last-man foul.

Danso failed to deal with a long Bournemouth ball forward and had his pocket picked by Evanilson, who was then dragged down by the Tottenham Hotspur loanee while one-on-one with Robin Roefs.

#BOUSUN – 17’ The referee’s call of red card to Danso for denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity (DOGSO) was checked and confirmed by VAR. VAR: “Evanilson has the ball and he's pulled to the floor outside the penalty area by Danso.” — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) October 18, 2026

Danso tried to protest his innocence to no avail, as referee Craig Pawson immediately brandished the red card, a view that was backed up by the VAR room.

"The referee’s call of red card to Danso for denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity (DOGSO) was checked and confirmed by VAR," the PL Match Centre said on X.

The statement also revealed the view from those in Stockley Park, adding: "VAR: 'Evanilson has the ball and he's pulled to the floor outside the penalty area by Danso.'"

Danso will now serve a one-game ban, ruling him out of next weekend's visit of Leeds United to the Stadium of Light, but he will be available for Thursday's Europa League clash with Lech Poznan.