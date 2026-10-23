Premier League Gameweek 8
Coventry
Oct 24, 2026 3.00pm
The Coventry Building Society Arena
Fulham

Team News: Coventry vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Coventry vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images

Coventry City welcome fellow bottom-half club Fulham to the CBS Arena for a gameweek seven fixture in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues were beaten 3-1 at Tottenham last Monday, two days after the Cottagers won 1-0 at home to Hull City, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

COVENTRY CITY vs. FULHAM

 

COVENTRY

Out: Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Josh Eccles (ankle), Aurele Amenda (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Dasilva, Grimes, Onyeka; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Awoniyi

FULHAM

Out: Ryan Sessegnon (suspended)

Doubtful: Hugo Larsson (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

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