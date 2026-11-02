Man City lineup vs. RB Leipzig: Predicted XI for Champions League clash

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca will consider making a few changes to his starting lineup for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

Nearly everyone is fit for the Citizens, with Antoine Semenyo the lone exception as he recovers from a knee injury that requires several weeks of treatment.

Man City were beaten 1-0 by Brighton in the Premier League last weekend, with playmaker Rayan Cherki a notable omission from the starting lineup.

The Frenchman is a strong contender to earn a recall, though, which would likely see either Ayyoub Bouaddi or Enzo Fernandez drop down to the substitutes’ bench.

Should Cherki return in the number 10 role, either Bouddi or Fernandez could link up either Elliot Anderson in a deeper midfield role. Mateo Kovacic, meanwhile, is another central option pushing for a start.

Erling Haaland is all but certain to lead the line; he has scored more goals against Leipzig than any other opponents in his career, netting 12 times in just eight appearances.

Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku may retain their starting spots on the flanks, unless Maresca decides to rotate and recall Allan and Phil Foden, the latter of whom scored a hat-trick in City’s 5-1 UCL win over AEK Athens a fortnight ago.

In defence, Josko Gvardiol may start against his former club but could be replaced at left-back by Nico O'Reilly, while centre-back Marc Guehi will be pushing to replace Abdukodir Khusanov who started alongside captain Ruben Dias last weekend.

Matheus Nunes was fit to play the full 90 minutes against Brighton and could continue at right-back against Leipzig, but Maresca may consider handing either Khusanov or Rico Lewis at start on the right side of a four-man defence.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Foden, Cherki, Doku; Haaland