Preview: Plymouth Parkway vs Berkhamsted - prediction, team news, lineups

Plymouth Parkway and Berkhamsted square off on Monday evening in what is one of the most unlikely FA Cup first round ties in the competition's history.

Not only do both teams play at the seventh tier of English football in the Southern League Premier Division South, they are each participating at this stage of the FA Cup for the first time.

Match preview

When the first-round draw was made last month, there was huge disappointment at both of these clubs, who wanted to capitalise on breaking new ground with a showdown against a high-profile EFL club.

However, once the dust had settled and extra money from television coverage had been established, this match will now be viewed as potentially a one-in-a-generation chance to reach the second round.

With both clubs having never progressed past the fourth qualifying round, that statement is no exaggeration. An argument can be made for this being the biggest game in each club's respective histories.

Sitting in fourth position in the Southern League Premier Division South compared to Berkhamsted's 12th place, Plymouth Parkway are the justified favourites.

Not only have 29 points being accumulated from 15 games, Karl Curtis's team have won all seven of their league games at Bolitho Park.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that these teams are yet to face each other in the league this season. This is the first of two games at Plymouth Parkway's home ground in the space of five weeks.

Gosport Borough, Frome Town, Horsham FC and Chertsey Town have been defeated to make the first round proper.

Meanwhile, Berkhamsted followed successes over Bishop Stortford, Hendon and Redditch United with a stunning 2-1 victory at National League club Southend United in the fourth qualifying round.

For a team with just two away wins in eight league fixtures, it was an unlikely success, and Chris Devane will back his players to relish the tag of underdogs.

However, Berkhamsted have only earned draws against Gloucester City and Sholing - two teams below them in the league - across their last double-header in that division.

Plymouth Parkway FA Cup form:

Plymouth Parkway form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

L

W

Berkhamsted FA Cup form:

Berkhamsted form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

D

W

Team News

Plymouth Parkway forward Rocky Neal scored his 13th goal of the campaign against leaders Uxbridge on November 3 and is expected to lead the line.

Mikey Williams and Jensen Ireland were drafted into the team for that contest and will hope to keep their places.

Hayden Turner will hope that his goal from the halfway line at the end of that game has put him into the thoughts of Curtis.

Berkhamsted midfielder Billy Mardell-Smith comes into this match having scored in his last two league games.

However, JJ Lacey and Ryan Blake are the danger men with 15 goals between them this season.

Plymouth Parkway possible starting lineup:

Dearing; Ireland, Brett, Palmer, Down, Williams, Hall, Neal, Thomson, Harrison, W.Sullivan

Berkhamsted possible starting lineup:

Graczyk; Tompkins, Prosper, Rolfe, Gurteen, Lacey, Blake, Andrews, Rosner, Sekyere, Mardell-Smith

We say: Plymouth Parkway 3-2 Berkhamsted

While Berkhamsted proved during the last round that they are capable of performing above their usual level, we simply cannot ignore Plymouth Parkway's perfect home league record. Although this contest may develop into a thriller, Plymouth Parkway should do enough to book their place in the second round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.