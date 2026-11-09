Preview: Crewe Alexandra vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

Wigan Athletic travel to Gresty Road on Tuesday night to face Crewe Alexandra in their third and final EFL Trophy group-stage fixture.

The hosts can still secure qualification for the knockout stages but need to pick up at least a point, while the Latics head into the midweek encounter top of Northern Group B and firmly in control of their own destiny.

Match preview

Having been relegated from League One at the end of the 2021-22 season, Crewe Alexandra have spent the past five campaigns in the fourth tier, where they are hoping to mount a serious promotion challenge after making a promising start to the 2026-27 season.

After falling away from the playoff race with three defeats and a draw in their final four matches last season to finish 11 points short of seventh, Crewe have made a much stronger start this time around and sit in the League Two top four after 14 matches.

Led by Lee Bell, who celebrated his fourth anniversary in charge last week, Crewe have won five, drawn seven and lost two of their opening 14 league matches to collect 22 points.

However, defeats to Exeter City and Chesterfield, along with a home draw against Barnet, have allowed leaders Salford City to open up a nine-point advantage.

Bell's side successfully carried their early-season momentum into their EFL Trophy campaign, thrashing Aston Villa Under-21s 4-1 in their opening group fixture thanks to goals from Luke Offord, Adrien Thibaut and a brace from Jack Lankester.

Despite drawing with Blackpool in normal time before losing on penalties at the start of October, the Railwaymen have collected four points from their opening two matches and need a positive result on Tuesday to reach the knockout stages for the third consecutive season.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Wigan Athletic, they head into their second cup fixture in the space of four days after booking their place in the second round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory over Boreham Wood.

Demonstrating their pedigree in the competition, which they famously won in 2013, the Latics swept aside their National League opponents to claim their first away victory of the campaign, with an early strike from Jon Mellish followed by a brace from defender Morgan Fox.

It has been a difficult start to the 2026-27 season for Gary Caldwell and his side, who currently sit in the League One relegation zone after recording three wins, two draws and nine defeats from their opening 14 matches.

Although no side in the third tier has suffered more defeats than Wigan, they travel to Cheshire on the back of their best run of form so far this season, with Saturday's FA Cup success following a victory over Bromley and a home draw against Mansfield Town.

Having collected maximum points from their opening two group matches, the Latics can still progress to the knockout stages even if they lose on Tuesday, marking a significant improvement on last season when they finished bottom of Northern Group A.

Crewe Alexandra EFL Trophy form:

Crewe Alexandra form (all competitions):

Wigan Athletic EFL Trophy form:

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / News Images

Having both secured victories in the FA Cup at the weekend, Crewe and Wigan are expected to make several changes for their return to EFL Trophy action.

Crewe have recently brought James Jones back to the club on a short-term deal until the New Year, and although he was an unused substitute in their FA Cup win over Wimbledon, he could be in contention to start on Tuesday.

Lankester has scored twice in two EFL Trophy appearances this season but has not featured since the second group fixture more than a month ago, and he is expected to remain unavailable for this encounter.

Wigan, meanwhile, will once again be without Scott Hogan, who missed Saturday's trip to Boreham Wood after being forced off during the first half of their previous match against Mansfield Town.

Dara Costelloe is also set to remain on the sidelines, with a groin injury expected to keep him out for the next four weeks.

James Carragher is expected to retain his place at the centre of a back three alongside Finley Burns and Welsh defender Fox, who will be full of confidence after scoring twice in the FA Cup victory.

Crewe Alexandra possible starting lineup:

Booth; Dancey, Offord, Graves, Ure; Moore, White; Ewusi, Thibaut, Gibson; McNeill

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Walsh; Burns, Carragher, Fox; Barrett, Weir, Power, A. Harris; Burrowes, Saydee, Mellish

We say: Crewe Alexandra 0-2 Wigan Athletic

With Wigan arriving in their best form of the season and boasting the advantage of playing a division above their hosts, we expect Caldwell's side to complete the group stage with a third successive victory.

Although a win would represent only their second away success of the campaign, the Latics should have enough quality to demonstrate their superiority over a side competing in the fourth tier.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.