Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Academico de Viseu - prediction, team news, lineups

Sporting Lisbon will look to bounce back from their midweek European setback when they welcome newly promoted Academico de Viseu to the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Sunday evening for round nine of the Portuguese top-flight campaign.

Rui Borges's side remain unbeaten in the league after eight matches and sit third in the Primeira Liga table, while their visitors have exceeded expectations since returning to the top flight and currently occupy seventh position.

Match preview

Sporting have won five of their opening eight league matches, but their start has left them playing catch-up in the title race, sitting one point behind city rivals Benfica and six adrift of leaders Porto, who have won all eight of their league fixtures.

The Lions finished second last season and failed to retain their title for a third consecutive campaign, although they returned to winning ways in the Primeira Liga with a 3-1 victory over Braga, ending a run of consecutive draws against Famalicao and Arouca.

However, Borges's men suffered a setback on Wednesday when they lost 3-2 at home to Champions League debutants LASK Linz, despite taking an early lead through Luis Suarez, who also scored their second goal in a defeat that ended Sporting's unbeaten start to the season across all competitions.

The result also highlighted their difficulties in protecting leads, having dropped six points from winning positions in the Primeira Liga this term, an issue that could prove costly if they are to close the gap on Porto.

Their 2-2 draw against Arouca was a particularly frustrating example, as Sporting surrendered a two-goal advantage, although that remains their only dropped points across four home league matches this season.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Academico de Viseu, meanwhile, have made an impressive return to the Primeira Liga, collecting 14 points from eight matches in their first top-flight campaign since 1988-89 after securing promotion from the second division last season.

Bruno Pinheiro's side have won four consecutive league matches, beating Gil Vicente, Vitoria de Guimaraes and Estrela Amadora before Soufiane Messeguem scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Estoril Praia in their most recent top-flight outing.

That impressive run represents a considerable turnaround after Viseu failed to win any of their opening four league fixtures, drawing 2-2 away to Benfica and Maritimo while losing to Santa Clara and Porto.

Academico’s momentum was checked in the Taca de Portugal last weekend, however, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to lower-division Fatima, leaving Pinheiro's men to turn their attention back to the league and the possibility of sustaining their impressive start.

Viseu have also collected eight points from their four away league matches this season, a tally bettered only by Porto, Santa Clara and Benfica, giving the promoted side reason to believe they can trouble Sporting despite the considerable difference in resources between the clubs.

Although recent senior meetings between the sides have been limited, Academico de Viseu have lost three of their last four encounters with Sporting, but their memorable 1-0 victory at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in 1981 offers a reminder that they have previously enjoyed success in Lisbon.



Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

Academico de Viseu Primeira Liga form:

Academico de Viseu form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Ricardo Rocha / ZUMA Press Wire

Sporting are expected to be without Rodrigo Zalazar, who remains sidelined with a thigh problem, while Nuno Santos continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Zeno Debast is also a doubt after missing the last two matches with a fitness issue, although the defender is expected to be unavailable regardless after receiving a red card against Arouca and facing suspension.

Suarez is expected to lead the attack after scoring in each of his last 10 consecutive appearances for Sporting, including seven Primeira Liga goals during that run.

Academico de Viseu have no major new injury concerns, allowing Pinheiro to restore several regular starters after making wholesale changes for the Taca de Portugal defeat.

Cihan Kahraman and Messeguem, who both scored in the recent league victory over Estoril Praia, are expected to return to the starting lineup, with the former having contributed directly to four goals across his last four league appearances.

Andrea Clovis is also expected to lead the line after featuring only as a substitute in the cup, with the forward currently leading Viseu's scoring charts with four league goals.



Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Rui Silva; Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, M. Araujo; Simoes, Altimirida, Doumbia; Catamo, Suarez, Irankunda

Academico de Viseu possible starting lineup:

Ewerton; Ribeiro, Correia, Michelis, Brau; Kahrahman, Silva; Joao Guilherme, Messeguem, Gohi; Clovis

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-1 Academico de Viseu

Viseu's unbeaten away record and four-match league winning streak suggest they can trouble Sporting, particularly if the hosts struggle to recover from Wednesday's European disappointment.

However, the Lions possess greater attacking quality and have been reliable at home in the league, making them favourites to secure all three points despite the visitors' impressive start to the campaign.



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