Transfer news: Man United and Chelsea ‘prepared to make offers’ for Sporting revelation Flavio Goncalves

Manchester United and Chelsea have scouted Sporting Lisbon’s breakout star of the start of the season, Flavio Goncalves. Offers of up to €50m (£43m) for the next winter transfer window are being mentioned.

At only 19, Goncalves is already establishing himself as an important part of Sporting’s attacking system.

This season, the Portugal Under-21 international has fully emerged and has made nine appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Capable of playing on either wing and as a number 10, he is mainly used on the left wing by Rui Borges.

His emergence at the highest level has not gone unnoticed. ‘Chelsea and Man United have scouted Goncalves extensively and they’re now prepared to make offers directly to Sporting,’ a source told CaughtOffside.

Chelsea and Manchester United interested in Flavio Goncalves

© Iconsport / Sandro Alemao/ZUMA Press Wire

The report adds that the two English giants are already preparing to test the waters this winter for the French-Portuguese player, who was born in Mantes-la-Jolie but came through the ranks in Portugal, with bids estimated at between €45m and €50m (£38m-£43m).

Sporting do not intend to open the door to a departure for their gem and will demand the full amount of his release clause: €60m (£51m). The Portuguese side are therefore under pressure, as the offers mentioned are close to the release clause of their winger.

According to the same source, the runners-up in last season’s Portuguese league want to extend Goncalves’ contract, which expires in June 2030, to raise his release clause to nearly €100m (£85m).

Sporting want to extend their protege and raise his release clause

© Iconsport / Joao Rico/Icon Sport

It should be noted that Manchester United, who could part ways with Michael Carrick, and Chelsea are not the only clubs interested in Sporting’s new gem. CaughtOffside reports that La Liga and Serie A clubs, whose names have not emerged, have also scouted the young winger.

The scouts from those clubs were all impressed by the 19-year-old’s ‘explosive acceleration, one-on-one dribbling ability, agility in tight spaces and direct goal contribution’. His performances up to the next transfer window will be closely monitored.