Man United sack news: New 'dialogue' takes place with Michael Carrick successor as Premier League boss faces pressure

Antonio Conte was in dialogue with Manchester United on Wednesday amid uncertainty regarding boss Michael Carrick, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils were plunged deeper into crisis when they lost 4-1 against Como on Wednesday in the Champions League.

That result was Carrick's fifth defeat of the season, and his side are 13th in the Premier League with just seven points from their first seven fixtures.

A number of reports have suggested that the Red Devils are actively looking for successors to their current head coach, who has only been in charge since January.

Italian outlet La Repubblica claim that United have turned their attention to Conte, with talks having already taken place on Wednesday.

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Antonio Conte latest: Why Man United are interested in Italian

Conte has at times been dismissed as not good enough for clubs like Manchester United, with critics often arguing that his style of play is not particularly pleasing to watch.

However, the Italian has won six league titles across four different teams, including the 2016-17 Premier League title with Chelsea.

He more recently won the 2024-25 Serie A title with Napoli, and he has a strong history of maximising underperforming players and squads.

The 57-year-old's experience of English football with both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur should help him adapt quickly at Old Trafford, though he will no doubt need to be supported in the coming transfer windows.

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Michael Carrick sack latest: Should Manchester United be wary of Conte?

A drawback with Conte is that he has reportedly fallen out with figures behind the scenes at numerous clubs, and he has never coached a team for more than three years.

United desperately need stability, on and off the pitch, and hiring a manager with a notoriously short shelf life would be risky.

That does not necessarily mean the Red Devils should keep Carrick, but it would be understandable if they looked at other options before turning to Conte.