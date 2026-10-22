Michael Carrick latest: Man United chiefs 'split' over next head coach as pressure grows on 45-year-old

Manchester United chiefs Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell are reportedly split over who should succeed Michael Carrick as head coach of the 20-time English champions.

A disastrous start to the campaign has seen Man United win just two of their first 11 matches in all competitions, and the strugglers are without a victory in their last seven games.

Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League has piled the pressure on Carrick, although it is understood that the Englishman will remain in charge for Sunday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

According to the Daily Mail, the problems at Man United run deep, with two key figures at the club in disagreement over which direction to take.

The report claims that there is 'growing discontent' between the club's director of football Wilcox and director of recruitment Vivell.

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Man United chiefs 'split' over Carrick replacement

It is understood that Vivell is pushing for Julian Nagelsmann, who is available for an immediate start after leaving Germany following a difficult 2026 World Cup.

However, Wilcox is believed to be pushing for a manager with Premier League experience, with Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte falling into that category.

Howe and Conte are also available immediately, while Aston Villa's Unai Emery and Brighton & Hove Albion's Fabian Hurzeler are said to be on the shortlist.

Hurzeler has allegedly made it clear that he is not interested in the position at this moment in time, but that could change in the coming months.

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Howe, Conte, Nagelsmann 'being considered' by Man United

Man United have reportedly signalled that Carrick will hold a press conference on Friday ahead of the Bournemouth, suggesting that he will remain in charge against the Cherries.

However, there is no question that the Englishman's future at the club is in severe doubt.

Carrick has a record of 14 wins, seven draws and seven losses from their 28 matches since replacing Ruben Amorim as head coach in January 2026.

Man United have a free week next week following their elimination from the EFL Cup, with their final game of the month taking place against Chelsea on the 31st.