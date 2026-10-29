Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Brighton clash: Nunes, Semenyo latest

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium for their second meeting in four days.

The two teams butted heads in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday night, with the Citizens securing a 4-3 penalty-shootout victory following an entertaining 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

Manager Enzo Maresca was able to rest some of his key first-team stars, but he still has a couple of concerns on the injury front.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their upcoming fixture against Fabian Hurzeler’s men.

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Brighton)

Matheus Nunes has not featured in either of the last two games due to an unspecified muscle issue, and it remains to be seen whether he will fit to play against Brighton.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 19 (vs. Hull City)

Antonine Semenyo is facing around eight weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury picked up against Ipswich Town on October 17.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.