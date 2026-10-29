Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Alaves: Dani Olmo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Xavi Espart latest

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Alaves on Saturday.

The Catalan giants remain top of the La Liga table on 27 points, but Hansi Flick's side will enter this clash off the back of a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their contest with Alaves, who are seventh in the division.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Out

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Villarreal)

Olmo is out for another three weeks or so with the adductor injury that he suffered in last week's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Roony Bardghji

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the summer transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Alaves)

Christensen has been unavailable for selection due to a thigh injury, but the defender could potentially return to the squad against Alaves.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Alaves)

Kounde requires a medical assessment ahead of this match, as the defender has missed the team's last two matches due to an ankle injury.

Eric Garcia

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Garcia remains on the sidelines due to a thigh injury, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the defender will be back on the field.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match.