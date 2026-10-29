Aston Villa injury, suspension news and return dates for Fulham clash: Ruggeri, Wan Bissaka, Onana latest

Aston Villa return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they welcome Fulham to Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s men are bidding to win their third top-flight game in a row, but they enter this fixture on the back of a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

A rotated team was selected on the South Coast and Emery is expected to revert to a strong side this weekend, though he is still dealing with a few injury absentees.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Aston Villa’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with Alvaro Arbeloa’s side.

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Amadou Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 16 (vs. Sunderland)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has missed the last three matches in all competitions with a hamstring injury. Emery recently revealed that the full-back is facing three to four weeks on the sidelines.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Defender Matteo Ruggeri is facing 'more than one month' on the sidelines after sustaining a thigh injury.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 31 (vs. Fulham)

Twenty-one-year-old defender Modou Keba Cisse has returned to team training and could be named in the matchday squad this weekend, pending a late fitness test.

ASTON VILLA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Aston Villa have no suspended players for this match.