Preview: Millwall vs Swansea City - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to build on their impressive start to the 2026-27 Championship season, Swansea City travel across the border to the English capital on Tuesday night to take on fellow promotion hopefuls Millwall.

Alex Neil's side returned to action following the extended international break with a narrow 1-0 victory over Preston North End, while the Swans came from behind to beat Norwich City 2-1 in South Wales.

Match preview

After closing out September with a run of three league games without a win, including back-to-back 2-2 draws, Millwall returned to action with a victory over struggling Preston North End.

The three points at Deepdale, against a side under new management, marked their first win in over a month, ending a run without victory in all competitions since their 4-0 triumph over Bolton at the start of September.

Despite collecting just two points from their previous three league matches, the win in Lancashire, secured by Camiel Neghli's third goal in five games, was enough to lift the Lions back into the playoff places.

Another victory on Tuesday could see them climb to third in the table.

However, if Neil's side are to mount another serious promotion challenge after suffering a painful defeat in last season's playoff semi-finals, they will need to tighten up defensively.

While Millwall's 16 goals scored rank among the best attacking records in the Championship, with only two sides finding the net more often, their 15 goals conceded represent the worst defensive record among the current top half and the fourth-worst overall in the division.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As for the visitors, Swansea City, led by Vitor Matos, head to The Den sitting top of the table after winning six, drawing two and losing just one of their opening nine league matches.

If the Swans can secure a seventh victory in 10 games on Tuesday night, they could move five points clear of second place ahead of next weekend's fixtures.

Their latest win came on Saturday at the Swansea.com Stadium, where second-half goals from Moussa Yeo and Adam Idah helped Matos's side recover from a goal down to claim a third consecutive victory and maintain their position at the summit.

It was also the second successive match in which Swansea had come from behind to secure all three points, underlining the resilience they will hope can help drive their bid to return to the Premier League.

Unlike their upcoming opponents, the Swans have built their impressive start on a solid defensive foundation, conceding just seven goals all season, a record unmatched by any other side in the division.

Millwall Championship form:

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Swansea City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Millwall head into their 10th game of the season without any new injury concerns and could name the same starting XI that featured on Saturday.

However, Neil will be without Mathis Servais, who sustained an injury during the international break and consequently missed the trip to Deepdale.

Neghli's impressive recent form in front of goal, coupled with his two league assists, should see him retain his place out wide, while club top scorer Lyndon Dykes is also expected to start.

Yeo's equaliser at the weekend took his tally to three goals in as many consecutive appearances for the Swans, and he is expected to feature from the start for the eighth time this season.

Republic of Ireland international Idah would have been hoping to build on his four goals, but he was forced off early through injury against Norwich.

Should he miss out, Zan Vipotnik is the most likely candidate to come into the starting XI.

Josh Key and Cameron Burgess are again expected to remain sidelined, alongside Stephen Eustaquio, who picked up an injury while on international duty with Canada earlier this month.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Leonard, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Mazou-Sacko, Metcalfe; Lisbie, Dykes, Neghli; Arconte

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Lissah, Cabango, Welsh, Tymon; G. Franco, Fulton, Widell; Yeo, Vipotnik, Opoku

We say: Millwall 1-1 Swansea City

With both sides looking to maintain their strong starts and strengthen their promotion bids, taking points against fellow playoff contenders could prove crucial.

Swansea have shown why they sit top of the table and have lost just once all season, but Millwall's home advantage could help the Lions secure a valuable point against the league leaders.

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