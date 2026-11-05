Raphinha responds to Flick fears after Ancelotti talks

Barcelona captain Raphinha has moved to ease Hansi Flick's concerns over his upcoming international commitments, revealing that he has already discussed his fitness and playing time with Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The 29-year-old, who signed a contract extension until June 2030 on Thursday, admitted that he is still not fully fit after suffering another muscular problem while representing his country earlier this season.

His comments come just days after Flick publicly questioned the demands of another lengthy international trip, particularly given that Raphinha returned injured from Brazil's previous training camp.

However, the former Leeds United attacker insists that Ancelotti understands his situation and will take his recovery into account during November's friendlies against Japan and Singapore.

The reassurance comes at an important time for Barcelona, with Raphinha enjoying the most prolific start to a season of his career and several demanding fixtures approaching.

Raphinha reveals Ancelotti talks after Flick's Brazil warning

Speaking to reporters following the announcement of his new Barcelona contract, Raphinha addressed the concerns surrounding his participation in Brazil's upcoming matches.

The forward confirmed that he had already spoken with Ancelotti about his physical condition and the importance of managing his workload.

"Ancelotti, as a coach, knows he has to distribute playing time," Raphinha explained, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes.

"He knows that an injury would be complicated for Brazil too, and he knows how to manage minutes.

"We've spoken; he knows I'm recovering from an injury. I'm fine, but not 100%. Barça fans shouldn't worry because I'm taking good care of myself."

The admission that he has yet to regain full fitness is particularly significant given his recent injury history.

Raphinha suffered a hamstring problem during Brazil's international commitments in October, forcing him to return to Barcelona for treatment.

The setback ruled him out of two club matches, adding to concerns surrounding a player who has experienced several muscular injuries over the past year.

He also suffered an injury while representing Brazil against France in March, subsequently missing Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid.

Another physical problem during the 2026 World Cup prevented him from featuring in the latter stages of Brazil's campaign.

Those setbacks explain why Flick was uneasy about the forward undertaking another long-distance journey so soon after his latest recovery.

Speaking on October 30, the Barcelona manager acknowledged that he had discussed Raphinha's situation with sporting director Deco.

"After the last international break, he came back injured, which wasn't ideal," Flick explained.

The German coach also made it clear that he would welcome a cautious approach from Brazil's coaching staff.

"If he can manage his playing time well, I'll be happy. Travelling to Singapore isn't ideal, but it's beyond my control."

The comments reflected Barcelona's concern over the demands of international football rather than any suggestion that Raphinha should abandon his commitments to Brazil.

Ancelotti's side are scheduled to face Japan on November 14 before meeting Singapore three days later, with both fixtures taking place in Singapore.

Raphinha's latest remarks offer some reassurance that his condition has been discussed with the Brazil manager, although he did not disclose any specific agreement regarding the number of minutes he will play.

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Barcelona seek to protect Raphinha amid remarkable goalscoring form

The timing of the international break is especially sensitive for Barcelona because of Raphinha's extraordinary influence this season.

The Brazilian has scored 19 goals in just 13 appearances across all competitions, including 15 in La Liga and four in the Champions League.

His performances have helped Flick's side establish themselves at the top of the Spanish league, while his adaptation to a more central attacking role has made him an even greater threat in front of goal.

Previously deployed primarily on the wing, Raphinha has increasingly operated as a centre-forward, taking advantage of his movement and finishing ability inside the penalty area.

His form was rewarded on Thursday when Barcelona officially confirmed a contract extension keeping him at Camp Nou until June 2030.

The agreement provides further evidence of his importance to the club, particularly after a period in which his future had previously been the subject of transfer speculation.

However, Barcelona's immediate priority will be ensuring that their captain remains available during a demanding period of the campaign.

Flick's side travel to Atletico Madrid on Sunday for a crucial La Liga encounter, with only two points separating the clubs at the top of the standings.

They also have a Champions League meeting with Manchester City to negotiate after the international break, increasing the importance of Raphinha returning from Brazil without another setback.

The forward's situation presents a delicate balancing act for both managers.

Ancelotti will want to make use of one of Brazil's most productive attacking players, while Flick is understandably reluctant to risk losing a footballer who has become central to Barcelona's ambitions.

For now, Raphinha's discussion with the Brazil manager suggests that his recent fitness problems have been taken into consideration.

Nevertheless, his acknowledgement that he is still below full fitness means Barcelona will be watching his involvement in the November friendlies particularly closely.