Preview: Moreirense vs Gil Vicente - prediction, team news, lineups

Moreirense will look to build on a productive spell during the international break when they host Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga at Parque Desportivo Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Friday.

The hosts are 12th after seven matches, with the visitors on the same number of points but three places above them having played one game fewer, making this an opportunity for both sides to move into the upper half of the table.

Match preview

Moreirense have collected eight points from their opening seven league games, winning two, drawing two and losing three, while scoring eight goals and conceding 14.

Their last fixture ended in a 1-1 draw away to Vitoria Guimaraes just before the break, leaving them unbeaten in their last two league matches after they had beaten Maritimo 3-1.

However, the defensive side of their game remains a concern, with the 4-0 defeat to Benfica and 2-1 loss at Porto accounting for six of the 14 goals they have conceded, although they have shown that they can produce a much more dangerous attacking performance in recent times, scoring four goals across their last two games.

Now, they head into Friday's clash looking to continue that attacking momentum, although the hosts have won just one of the last five times they have hosted this fixture, losing two and drawing two, with the most recent meeting ending in a 2-1 defeat.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Gil Vicente arrive with one fewer league fixture played because their meeting with Braga was postponed earlier in the season.

However, they have accumulated eight points from six matches, with two wins, two draws and two defeats, while conceding only five goals during that run.

Luis Pinto's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Maritimo in their most recent league match, which followed a 3-1 defeat at Benfica, a 1-0 home loss to Academico Viseu and a goalless draw at Famalicao, meaning their last four league matches have produced two defeats and two draws.

It is a far cry from their bright start to the season, when Gil Vicente went unbeaten in their opening three games with two wins and a draw,scoring three goals and conceding none.

However, their strongest defensive displays have come at home, where they kept two clean sheets in three matches and conceded two of their five goals, with three of the goals conceded coming on the road against Benfica.

The visitors have a recent psychological advantage in this fixture, having won the last two competitive meetings, beating Moreirense 2-0 in Barcelos in August 2025 before returning to Moreira de Conegos in February and securing a 2-1 victory.

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Moreirense have no confirmed suspensions or major injury absences listed ahead of the match, although Joao Veloso has been working his way back from a muscular problem.

The Benfica loanee had not played since the 2-1 defeat to Porto on September 4 but was already reintegrating into training before the international break.

Andre Ferreira is expected to continue in goal, with Dinis Pinto, Maracas and Gilberto Batista among the defensive options, while Leonardo Vonic should lead the attack for Vasco Botelho da Costa's side.

Gil Vicente have some players missing for this one, with Walace Franca, Arthur Tchaptchet and Mohamed Bamba sidelined through injury.

Lucao should retain his place in goal, with Ricardo Esgaio, Jonathan Buatu, Marvin Gilbert and David Moreira expected to form part of the defensive structure, while Santi Garcia looks to provide creativity in midfield.

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Pinto, Maracas, Batista, Kiko; John, Liberato; Bondoso, Mendonca, Andrade; Vonic

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Esgaio, Buatu, Gilbert, Moreira; Prioste, Lausen; Murilo, Garcia, Martins; Hernandez

We say: Moreirense 1-1 Gil Vicente

Moreirense have shown enough attacking quality to cause Gil Vicente problems, but the visitors have conceded only five goals in six league games, and we believe they will cancel each other out, with both teams scoring in a draw.

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